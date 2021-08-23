DHEC: Rabies bats found near Washington and Lincoln Streets in Colombia





Columbia, South Carolina (WOLO) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment, bats found near Washington and Lincoln Streets in Colombia tested positive for rabies. Authorities say there have been no reports of people or animals exposed to the bat so far. According to DHEC, the bat was submitted to the laboratory for testing on Thursday, August 19, and was confirmed to have rabies the next day. DHEC officials say you should contact They mean that you know people and animals that have been exposed to rabies animals. Authorities describe rabies exposure to animals as bites, scratches, or contact with the animal’s body fluids. “Rabies bats are known to infect people and pets with the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, rabies program team leader. “People aren’t always aware that they’ve been bitten because the bat’s teeth are small and bites are easily overlooked. Therefore, when you wake up to find a bat in a room or tent, you’re bitten. You should always assume that you may have had bats found in places where children, pets, or people with reduced mental abilities (drunk or mentally ill) are left unattended. Or, people or pets are in direct contact with the bat. “ DHEC advises never to handle bats and other stray animals with bare hands. “Bats can carry rabies, but not all bats are infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystem, and like all wildlife, It deserves a healthy degree of respect, “says McCollister. “You can’t tell if a bat or other animal has rabies by looking at it. Rabies needs to be confirmed in the laboratory. Of bats that may indicate that an animal has rabies. Abnormal behavior includes daytime activities, inability to fly, and discoveries in unusual places such as homes and lawns. “ If your pet appears to have been exposed to a rabies animal, DHEC will contact DHEC’s Environmental Issues Columbia Office (803-896-0620) during normal business hours (Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 5 pm). We encourage you to contact us. To report a bite or exposure after these hours, please call DHEC’s non-business hours service number (888-847-0902).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abccolumbia.com/2021/08/23/dhec-rabid-bat-found-near-washington-street-and-lincoln-street-in-columbia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos