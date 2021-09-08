West Nile virus infects at least 11 Utines, killing one





No information has been released about the deceased. (AP Photo / Rick Bowmer, File) One Utah has died and at least 11 have been infected with the West Nile virus.

According to the Utah Department of Health, the West Nile virus killed one Utah this summer and infected at least 11 people. Deaths have occurred in the Weber / Morgan Health area and no information has been released regarding the casualties. According to UDOH, “at least” 11 residents of the Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber counties have been diagnosed with the West Nile virus, which is transmitted by mosquito bites. Most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, but 1 in 150 develops a serious illness that affects the central nervous system. About 1 in 10 people who develop a neuroinfiltration-type disease die. Nine of the 11 Utahn diagnosed with West Nile virus have a nerve infiltration version. Five more are waiting for confirmation of a West Nile fever diagnosis. Symptoms of the severe form of the virus include high fever, severe headaches, stiff shoulders, disorientation, and confusion. “The West Nile virus is present in Utah every year and never goes away,” said Hannah Letler, a UDOH vector and zoonotic epidemiologist. She said Utah was seeing the West Nile mosquitoes trapped throughout the state. As of August 23, 8% of traps (506 of 5,906) were positive for mosquitoes, consistent with the highest rate since the state began monitoring West Nile fever. That number was also 8% in 2017, when 62 Utahns were tested positive for the virus. In 2020, only 0.008% of captured mosquitoes transmitted West Nile fever, with only two human cases. In addition to humans, nine horses, two crows, two chickens, one magpie, one scrubjay, and one red-tailed hawk were also positive in Utah. “Unless residents took steps to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes, we could see more utans getting sick,” said Letler. UDOH Recommendations: Wear long sleeves, long pants and socks outdoors and use 20% to 30% DEET insect repellent.

Avoid outdoor activities from dusk to dawn and peak hours of mosquito bites.

Remove mosquito-laying pet dishes, flower pots, water play and pools, buckets, tarpaulins, tire puddles and standing water.

Report stagnant water bodies to the local mosquito control area.visit http://www.umaa.org/ For a list of MADs.

Keep doors, windows and screens in good condition and fit tightly.

Talk to an immunized travel clinic before traveling to areas where you may have a mosquito-borne disease.

