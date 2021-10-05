Coronavirus cases occur in Oregon for five consecutive weeks.36% reduction from summer summit





The number of newly identified coronavirus cases declined in Oregon for the fifth straight week on Monday, pushing up the average daily number of cases 36% below the summer summit. Oregon recorded about 10,400 cases last week, down 9% from the previous week. This includes 3,286 cases published by the Oregon Department of Health on Monday over the past three days. State health officials also reported eight COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. Oregon’s summer coronavirus rise and fall fall generally reflect national trends. However, the highly infectious delta variant was particularly troublesome for Oregon, producing the state’s highest number of cases, pandemic hospitalizations, and the second highest number of deaths. Confirmed and estimated infections have been declining for several weeks, with weekly reductions starting at as high as 11% Only 2%.. The peaks of winter and spring produced steeper drop-offs, and new infections diminished more rapidly. New predictions suggest Hospital COVID-19 patient numbers remain above pre-summer surge levels In December. If there are new cases by county: Baker (10), Benton (78), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (24), Colombia (50), Couse (48), Crook (27), Curry (3), Deshuts (324), Douglas (60), Gilliam (1), Grant (10), Harney (11), Hood River (48), Jackson (153), Jefferson (44), Josephine (49), Clackamas (54), Lake (4), Lane (275) , Lincoln (28), Lynn (236), Malheur (34), Marion (333), Morrow (8), Multnomah (477), Pork (41), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80) , Union (46), Wallowa (20), Wasco (39), Washington (320), Wheeler (3), Yamhill (81). Who died: The 3,816th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 85-year-old Washington County man who was positive on September 11 and died at the Portland VA Medical Center on September 25. The 3,817th death was a 80-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on August 9 and died at the Providence Milwaukee Medical Center on August 17. The 3,818th death in Oregon was a 93-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on September 12 and died at home on September 17. The 3,819th death was a 60-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive on September 16 and died at Salem Hospital on September 30. The 3,820th death in Oregon was a 65-year-old Josephine County man who was positive on September 17 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on September 30. The 3,821th death was a 56-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on August 20 and died on September 26 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. The 3,822th death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman in Curry County who was positive on September 10 and died at home on October 1. The 3,823th dead was a 74-year-old man from Coos County who was positive on September 13 and died at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital on September 27. Each person had an underlying health condition, and authorities were determining if the condition existed. hospitalization: 769 confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized, a decrease of 23 from Friday. This includes 207 people in the intensive care unit, a decrease of 16 from Friday. vaccination: Since Friday, 8,149 new vaccinations have been reported. Since it started: Oregon reported 334,971 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 3,823 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. to date, State reported 5,160,576 vaccinations were given, with 2,523,987 people fully vaccinated and 224,466 partially vaccinated. For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/ -Blood Schmidt; [email protected]503-294-7628; @_brad_schmidt

