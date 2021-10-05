Five myths to stop believing in order to control blood sugar more effectively





Diabetic Diet: People with Diabetes Can Eat Fruits Moderately highlight Diabetics should eat a small diet

Don’t keep too much gap between the two meals

Eat whole fruit and skip juice Simply put, a diabetic diet means eating a healthy diet at the right time, in the prescribed amount. The main goal of the diet is to control blood sugar levels. It can be difficult to decide what to eat and avoid when you are suffering from diabetes. The food you eat, the timing of your meals, and the size of your potions have a strong impact on your blood sugar levels. There are several myths about the diabetic diet that can affect blood sugar levels. These may also unnecessarily avoid some foods that diabetics can eat reasonably safely. Recently, nutritionist Lovne et Batra also broke some myths about the diabetic diet in an Instagram video. Here are all the common myths that have been destroyed. Diabetes Diet: The general diabetic diet myth has collapsed “Diabetes is very common, but there are still many misconceptions about its causes, treatments, and how life with diabetes affects everyday life. Breaking myths and illness We are moving towards better management. “ 1. Diabetics cannot eat carbohydrates It is generally believed that people with diabetes cannot eat carbohydrates. “Carbohydrates are not your enemy. It’s not the carbs themselves, but the type and amount of carbs you eat, and the timing,” says Batra. Foods high in carbohydrates, especially sophisticated foods such as pasta, white bread and cereals, can be avoided. Avoid foods that contain refined carbohydrates such as pasta and white bread.

Photo courtesy of iStock 2. Diabetics can have as much “fat” as they want Fat should be an important part of your diet, but you should choose healthy fat. According to nutritionists, eating too many foods high in saturated foods can increase unhealthy cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Read again: Diabetes: 4 herbs and spices that help control blood sugar 3. Choosing artificial sweeteners is a safer choice There are many artificial sweeteners on the market, especially for diabetics. But the truth is, “artificial sweeteners can exacerbate insulin resistance,” says Battra. She further details that the label “sugar-free” does not improve it and may still contain many unwanted ingredients, including harmful chemicals. Read again: Diet for Diabetes: Tips to Prevent Postprandial Blood Glucose Soaring 4. If you are taking medicine, you can eat sweets “Taking diabetes medicine is not a ticket to the sweets you want,” Battra reveals. Eating a nutritious diet with medication is important for diabetics. Not only does this help control blood sugar levels, it can also help control the risk of diabetes-related complications. If you are a diabetic, eat a healthy and balanced diet

Photo courtesy of iStock 5. Fruits are bad for diabetics People with diabetes believe that fruits cannot be eaten because they contain natural sugars. Fruits, on the other hand, are rich in essential nutrients and are reasonably safe to consume. Also, eat whole fruit instead of juice. Read again: Diet for Diabetes: Millet-based Diets Can Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels, Experts Explain Don’t be fooled by these diabetic myths! If you have any concerns, talk to your dietitian or doctor. (Lovneet Batra is a nutritionist based in Delhi) Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

