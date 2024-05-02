Xi Jinping's climate change envoy warns US, Europe their efforts could block fight against global warming





China's special envoy for climate change, Liu Zhenminwarned that attempts by the United States and Europe to curb China's dominance in green technology could hamper the global fight against climate change. What happened: Zhenmin, a seasoned diplomat, was appointed by the president Xi Jinping in January to represent China on climate issues. He worries that US and EU strategies could delay the global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. reported Bloomberg. “We need to keep costs low, otherwise no one will be able to afford the energy transition,” Liu said in an interview. “What concerns me is that if the United States and the European Union continue to insist on this approach, it would cause a delay in the substitution of fossil fuels with renewable energy on a global scale.” He stressed the importance of keeping costs low for the energy transition, citing a potential $6 trillion increase in global energy transition costs if countries rely on technologies made outside of China. “So Liu has the difficult task of not only having these conversations internationally, but also mobilizing support and resources domestically. » Yao Zheglobal policy advisor for Greenpeace East Asia in Beijing. Zhenmin also highlighted significant reductions in the costs of clean energy equipment, batteries and electric vehicles thanks to China's business boom. See also: Big Chinese banks halt transactions with Russia due to US sanctions, forcing companies to resort to clandestine channels: report “Coal will be difficult to eliminate completely, but we need to ensure that coal can be used in a cleaner way,” according to Liu. Despite these concerns, Zhenmin remains optimistic about China's ability to achieve its climate goals and sees potential for collaboration between the United States and China to lead global action. Why is this important: This warning from China's climate envoy comes at a time when the US and EU are stepping up efforts to reduce Chinese dominance in the green technology sector. This is clear from recent EU investigations into clean energy and electric vehicles, as well as warnings issued by the US Treasury Secretary. Janet Yellen on China's overcapacity and record exports of cheap solar equipment and lithium-ion batteries. China's stance on climate change and its efforts to transition to clean energy are closely linked to its international relations. Zhenmin's warning follows President Xi's recent European tour, during which he sought to strengthen economic ties with the EU amid growing tensions with the United States. It also comes after Xi assured US business leaders of a brighter future for China-US relations, despite ongoing challenges. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has raised concerns that China's support for the Russian military during recent U.S.-China negotiations could strain efforts to repair relations between the two countries. Read next: Goldman Sachs dampens investor enthusiasm for Tesla self-driving technology in China: not yet a product without oversight or oversight Image via Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the extensive Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more, to create comprehensive, timely stories for you. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/news/24/05/38575142/xi-jinping-climate-change-envoy-warns-us-europe-that-their-efforts-could-stall-global-warming-fight The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos