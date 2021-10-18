Health
Influenza vaccine for children
Parents are being encouraged to enroll their children for a free nasal spray flu vaccine this year, but how likely is it that your child will get the flu and experience serious complications? Where can I get the vaccine?
Influenza (influenza) is caused by the influenza virus. It spreads easily and infects both children and adults.
Children are twice as likely to get the flu as adults and are more likely to have serious complications than adults. Children also carry the flu virus to their systems longer than adults.
Symptoms of influenza in children include high temperatures (above 38 ° C), muscle aches, headaches, and extreme malaise.
Most children with the flu have mild symptoms. However, every winter, some children suffer from serious flu complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). This can result in hospitalizations that require intensive care. Children with chronic health are at increased risk of developing serious complications from the flu.
Between 2009 and 2019, about 5,000 children were hospitalized for influenza complications. Nearly 200 children had to be treated in the intensive care unit, and 41 children died.
Nasal spray The flu vaccine is given as a single spray to each nostril in the child’s nose. It is painless and is quickly absorbed. Your child may have a runny nose, sneeze, or blow his nose after vaccination.
It’s the flu season, and children aged 2 to 17 can get the flu vaccine for free. It is given as a nasal spray and is safe and effective. For more information on the flu vaccine for children, please visit: https://t.co/2Bflfuf2Vd #YourBestShot pic.twitter.com/fszY2OqHZr
— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) October 18, 2021
Most children only need one vaccination each year. Some children aged 2 to 8 years with chronic health conditions, such as chronic heart and lung conditions, should be vaccinated twice every 4 weeks if they have never been vaccinated against the flu. It may be.
The nasal spray flu vaccine is available for children aged 2 to 17 years.
You can use it for free.
Your child can be vaccinated at your GP or pharmacy from October 2022 to mid-February.
There are some mild side effects associated with the nasal flu vaccine. These include runny nose or stuffy nose, headaches, loss of appetite, and muscle aches. Some children have a rise in body temperature after vaccination, but they are usually mild and heal spontaneously.
Dr. Apparna Kegan, a specialist in public health medicine and influenza leads at the National Immunology Department of HSE, said the best way to protect children from influenza and potential complications is to vaccinate them with influenza. I said there is.
“The nasal flu vaccine is a very safe and effective vaccine that helps the child’s immune system produce antibodies that fight the infection.
“If your child is vaccinated against the flu and comes into contact with the flu virus, these antibodies will help fight the flu and reduce the risk of getting sick or having to go to the hospital.”
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recommends that all parents use the free flu vaccine.
“Children get the flu and are more likely to get a serious illness from the flu.
“The nasal flu vaccine helps protect your children, your friends, your family, and your colleagues and keeps us safer and healthier throughout the winter.”
“Influenza and other respiratory illnesses have a significant impact not only on our health system, but also on the general health and well-being of our population each winter. As we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, The best way for all of us to work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our front-line healthcare professionals, and our health system is to be vaccinated. ”
Children should not be vaccinated if:
- Showed a severe allergic reaction to either the previous influenza vaccine or its components
- If you have severe asthma, or if you have asthma 3 days before vaccination, or if you need an inhaler more than usual
- I’m taking a drug called salicylate that contains aspirin
- Taken influenza antivirals within the last 48 hours
- The immune system is significantly weakened due to certain medical conditions or treatments
- Living with someone with a significantly weakened immune system-for example, someone who has to live in solar radiation for several months after a bone marrow transplant
- It is in a state that means that CSF (the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord) is leaking.
- Severe neutropenia (low level of white blood cell type)
- Received combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors used to treat cancer (eg, ipilumumab and nivolumab)
- If your child has a cochlear implant, you will need the advice of a caregiver to see if your child can get the nasal flu vaccine.
- If you are sick and have a high temperature, you may need to delay vaccination of your child.
For more information on the free nasal spray flu vaccine hse.ie
..
Sources
2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/healthandwellbeing/arid-40723680.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]