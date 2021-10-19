COVID-19 Tracker: Utah Cases Decrease





Utah reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 8,957 new cases. This is a 10.3% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 9,981 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Utah is ranked 13th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 9.7% from the previous week, and 593,153 cases were reported. With 0.96% of the country’s population, Utah had 1.51% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 12 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Throughout Utah, cases decreased in six counties, the lowest in Utah, from 1,915 a week ago to 1,698. In Davis County, there are 1,258 to 1,049 cases. There are 2,997 to 2,788 cases in Salt Lake County. Utah ranks 31st in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 60.2% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 65.9%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Utah reported 59,013 vaccinations, including 12,567 initial doses. Last week, the state received 97,370 vaccinations, including 27,051 initial doses. In total, Utah reported that it administered a total dose of 3,584,037. In Utah, the worst weekly outbreak per capita was in Tooele County, with 412 per 100,000 per capita per week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Davis County, 295; high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, Salt Lake County added the newest cases, with 2,788 cases. Utah County, 1,698 cases. Davis County has 1,049 people. In Utah, 73 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 51 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 529,147 people have been coronavirus-positive and 3,067 have died from the disease in Utah, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 44,933,336 people are positive and 724,317 are dead. Note: In Utah, Johns Hopkins University reports data primarily by health sector, such as the joint Weber and Morgan agency. Weber and Morgan counties may be marked as having no cases. Utah county-level data is significantly worse than any other state, and county comparisons can be very misleading. USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, October 17th. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 547

The week before: 609

4 weeks ago: 587 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 80,739

Week before: 84,704

4 weeks ago: 111,294 The USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Disease Control. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

