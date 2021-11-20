Bird flu found in western Cumbria





The government confirmed that bird flu was found in western Cumbria. Bird flu was detected at a facility near Copeland’s Silk Loft. This means that there are currently 3km and 10km temporary control zones in place. Occupants of facilities within the zone where poultry and other captive birds are bred should: Record the details of the people who visited the premises, the date of the visit, and whether there was any contact with the bird.

Record details of all poultry entering and exiting the premises

Anyone engaged in the transportation or sale of poultry or poultry eggs within the zone should keep a record of all poultry and poultry eggs transported or sold as soon as reasonably practicable. Occupants of the premises of the zone where poultry or other captive birds are bred should ensure that they are: Containment; also

It remains isolated (if it is so instructed by a veterinary inspector because breeding is unrealistic or has a significant negative impact on the welfare of the bird). Measures when birds are not bred If the bird is quarantined but not contained, the occupant Avoid contact with poultry and other captive birds at other facilities.When

Follow the instructions of your veterinarian and take all reasonable steps to minimize contact with wild birds The UK Health Agency advises that the risk to public health from the virus is very low, and the UK Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for British consumers. increase. Poultry products, including properly cooked poultry and eggs, are safe to eat. The bird flu prevention zone means that bird flu breeders across the country must: Separate ducks and geese from other poultry.

Make sure that the place where the bird is kept is not attractive to wild birds. For example, netting a pond or removing food sources for wild birds.

Feed and water birds in closed areas to discourage wild birds.

Minimize movement in and out of the bird enclosure.

It cleanses and disinfects footwear and keeps the bird’s place clean and tidy.

Reduce existing contamination by cleaning and disinfecting concrete areas and fenced moist or moist areas.

Free-range birds should be bred in a fenced area and fenced ponds, waterways and permanent water (except in certain situations such as zoo birds).

Prevention zones will be set up until further notice and will be reviewed regularly as part of the government’s work to monitor and control the risk of bird flu. Poultry breeders and the general public should report dead wild birds to Defra’s National Dead Wild Bird Helpline 03459 33 55 77, and zookeepers should report suspicions of illness to APHA at 03000 200301. Keepers should be familiar with bird flu advice.

