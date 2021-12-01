World AIDS Day 2021: How to Protect Yourself from Increasing HIV Infections





Over the last decade, the number of people living with HIV around the world has increased from 30.7 million in 2010 to 38 million in 2019. Kaiser Family Foundation ..

Number of people living with HIV in the United States Expected to rise After a reduced period of testing and treatment during the pandemic.

The number of HIV screening tests conducted between March 13, 2020 and September 30, 2020 decreased by nearly 670,000 compared to the same period in 2019. National Syndrome Surveillance Program ..

How can people protect themselves? According to the virus, the virus spreads through multiple means, including permeability, needle sharing, and blood transfusions. United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) pointed out that it can spread from mother to child during pregnancy and lactation. According to UNAIDS, the best way to prevent HIV transmission is to practice safer sex. This includes wearing protective equipment such as condoms and regular infection testing. The Charlotte Sector, a UNAIDS spokesman, is good at knowing if they are infected. Because you can take the necessary precautions to prevent it from spreading to others. What should someone do if they are infected with HIV? According to the sector, people diagnosed with HIV should start treatment as soon as possible. One of the most common treatments is antiretroviral therapy, which reduces the viral load to an undetectable level and prevents someone from transmitting the virus. “For example, a woman living with HIV who is being treated daily can give birth to a baby born without HIV,” the sector said. Without treatment, even common bacteria are more likely to get sick. International AIDS Society .. Farnoudi added that when you get sick, your symptoms may last for a long time and you may not be healthy immediately. Without treatment, HIV can be fatal, he said. What is the impact of a sharp drop in testing during a pandemic? Tests are the only way to tell if you’re infected with HIV, so reducing the number of tests could unknowingly increase the number of people infected with the virus, said CEO. One Deborah Gold said. National AIDS Trust In England. Gold added that the earlier he could detect if he was infected with the virus. “People who are diagnosed late are 10 times more likely to die within a year of being diagnosed with HIV than those who are diagnosed immediately,” Gold said in an email. Farnoudi added that if you have sex with a new partner, you need to take a test every 3-6 months. visit CDC test center For more information on US test sites, please visit our website.

