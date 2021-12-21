Montana reports the first COVID-19 case caused by the Omicron variant





On Monday, the Ministry of Public Health and Welfare (DPHHS) identified the first COVID-19 case of Montana caused by a highly contagious Omicron variant. Two Gallatin County residents in their thirties are positive for this variant, and both individuals have a history of traveling to South Africa. Both had mild symptoms, but the symptoms have improved and they have been self-quarantined after returning to Montana. Both individuals are fully vaccinated. Adam Meier, director of DPHHS, said the presence of Omicron in Montana was “not a surprise”. As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that only three states, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Oklahoma, had not yet detected the presence of the Oklahoma mutant. Montana is the 46th state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Omicron. 73% of all new cases:A variant of Omicron that is sweeping the country Meyer tells Montanan to use “all the tools available to stay healthy this winter, including the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.” Recommended. Scientists are still working to understand how the Omicron variant is compared to the predominant Delta variant in terms of contagiousness and severity. According to news releases, Delta remains the dominant stock in the United States. DPHHS encourages Montanan to be vaccinated against COVID-19, tested and stay home when he feels sick. 52 percent of eligible Montanans are fully vaccinated. Montana COVID-19 Montana reported 159 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 1,723. There were a total of 2,878 COVID-19 deaths across the state, including one new death since Friday. The additional death was described as an unvaccinated female in Cascade County in her 70s. Cascade County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 181 active cases in the county, with a total of 281 deaths from the virus. Forty-eight percent of eligible Cascade County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Great Falls Public School reported that there were seven active COVID-19 cases throughout the district during the week ending December 17. This shows that the number of active cases has steadily decreased over the past few weeks. There were two cases at Valleyview Elementary School, and one active case at Meadowlark Elementary School, Morningside Elementary School, Riverview Elementary School, Sacagawea Elementary School, and North Middle School. The Benefis Health System said 11 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a post on the Facebook page on Monday. According to the latest information, 7 out of 11 patients are unvaccinated and 2 of them are on intensive care units and ventilators. The total number of COVID-19 patients has decreased since last week when 15 patients were reported hospitalized. Gallatin County and Yellowstone County each reported 20 new cases on Monday. Flathead County was 19, Missoula County was 16, Richland County was 13, Lewis and Clark County was 12, and Lincoln County was 9. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit vaccines.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/health/2021/12/20/montana-adds-159-covid-19-cases-states-brace-for-omicron-surge/44930510007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos