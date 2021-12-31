Nottingham Hospital suspends two-week visit to protect patients and staff from Covid

Due to Covid’s concerns, the visit to Nottingham Hospital was suspended for two weeks.

Trust said:

“Unfortunately, during the pandemic, as the number of Covid-19-positive patients grows across the community and in hospitals, we regularly start Saturday, January 1st for two weeks to keep patients and staff as safe as possible. The visit needs to be interrupted. “

See below for all available information.

Visits are still allowed if:

Patients need help in communication or to meet their health, emotional, religious and mental care needs

They are there to support prenatal and scan attendance, induction of labor, during labor, and throughout the postnatal period

They are parents / guardians or familiar caregivers / supporters / personal assistants

The patient is severely ill or is receiving end-of-life care.

If you are visiting a loved one to keep the patient as safe as possible, we ask the visitor to take the Lateral Flow Chromatography (LFT) on the day of the visit. You are likely to be asked for results and may be asked for evidence.

Please contact the ward for arrangements. I know the contact number. here..

If you feel sick with any of the following symptoms; fever; new continuous cough; loss or change of smell and taste; new onset of increased fatigue / fatigue; sore throat; headache; pain and distress; Diarrhea; skin rash or discoloration of fingers or toes; red or inflamed eyes, or positive on Covid-19 test Don’t go to our hospital..

LFT is available free of charge from the government website (https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests) Or from most pharmacies.

What we ask you when you visit

Go directly to the area you are visiting and avoid going to other areas of the hospital before your visit

Please refrain from using shops and restaurants so as not to be confused with many people.

Please use the nearest entrance to the ward you are visiting.View campus map here

Keep the lift capacity shown and leave it in the hallway, 2 meters away from others

Please wear a surgical mask at our hospital. In some areas, we may talk about enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE). If you are tax exempt and cannot wear a face mask, you may be provided with a visor, so please consult with your staff.Consider whether your medical exemption makes you more vulnerable to infection, we have digital options to keep in touch with:

Wash your hands when you arrive at the hospital and during your visit, or use the included hand sanitizer.

Try to keep your personal belongings as small as possible.

Visitors to our adult ward do not have to be the same during the patient’s stay. Relatives should be responsible for coordinating the people who will attend the visit.

We know that this is a very difficult time for you and your loved ones, and we will do everything we can to facilitate virtual visits during this interrupted face-to-face visit.

Our children’s hospital and newborn ward

For patients in our children’s hospital:

A parent / guardian / caregiver can visit or live with the child at any time.

Parents / guardians / caregivers can be changed at any time during admission, but only one parent / guardian / caregiver is required to reside in the ward at a time.

There are certain situations in which a second parent / guardian / caregiver can visit for an agreed period. This must be agreed in advance with the word manager or Matron.

For patients in the neonatal ward:

Parents / caregivers can visit together.

Parents / caregivers of babies in the newborn ward can visit at any time.

Currently, other visitors, including siblings, cannot be admitted to the neonatal ward.

As a way to ensure safety and reduce the risk of spreading the infection, all parents / caregivers visiting the newborn unit should take a Covid (PCR) swab twice a week while the baby is in the unit. I have. This allows you to continue to support your parents / caregivers so that they can safely participate in baby care together while in the unit.

Children’s Hospital Vista Code

Newborn ward visitor code

Maternity and prenatal

See the following documents for more information on arranging visits within Maternity Services, including information for partners and FAQs.

To keep Covid-19 away from the hospital, we ask both pregnant people and partners / supporters to perform immunochromatographic tests such as scanning, attending clinic appointments, and visiting. The immunochromatography kit is available in the community and can be used by anyone at home twice a week. It is important to record the results. The immunochromatography kit can be obtained from the following link.

Recording the results online will generate an email and a text message confirming the results. All support partners are required to perform their own immunoflow test in the community and show proof on the day of admission.

Emergency department

When coming to our Emergency Department (ED), we ask patients to attend as much as possible.

The following patients may be able to accompany you while in the emergency department.

Patients with learning disabilities

End-of-life patients

Patients with dementia

Obstetric patients

Children

Patients in need of assistance to meet their communication and / or health, emotional, religious or spiritual care needs-this will be assessed individually by a senior nurse upon arrival.

Keep in mind that in most cases only one parent can accompany the child. It must be the same parent during the child’s stay. We make every effort to ensure that you remain informed about the progress of your relatives and friends during their stay.

I’m in touch

We know that it is important for patients to meet family and friends. If face-to-face visits are not possible, work with the patient to facilitate video calls where possible.

Click the link below to find out more on the Keeping in Touch page.

www.nuh.nhs.uk/keeping-in-touch

Virtual visits: We recognize the importance of being able to communicate with relatives and patients, especially during these difficult times. Virtual visit options remain the same. Please contact the ward for arrangements for virtual visits.

Message to loved ones: You can send a message to the following email address: [email protected] .. We can print your message and deliver it to your loved ones.

If you need advice, or are concerned about any aspect of care or treatment, please consult a staff member or contact the Patient Advice and Contact Services (PALS): Free Phone 0800 1830 204 or Electronic Email [email protected]

For your safety, please be calm and respectful to the staff who are required to maintain the rules regarding visits.Staff abuse is not allowed

We would like to thank our patients, their families and the community for their understanding and cooperation during this extremely difficult time.