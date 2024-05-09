Health
Research reveals how UV exposure and ethnicity affect vitamin D levels, calls for customized supplement guidelines
Recent research published in journals clinical nutrition discuss the need to adjust UV exposure and other factors that alter desirable vitamin D levels depending on an individual's ethnicity.
study: Ambient ultraviolet B rays, supplements, and other factors interact to differentially impact vitamin D status according to ethnicity: a cross-sectional study. Image credit: Anna Martyanova / Shutterstock.com
vitamin D
Vitamin D deficiency occurs in 13-40% of Europeans. However, it is up to 70 times more prevalent among whites.
Vitamin D is produced in the skin after exposure to ultraviolet B (UVB) light. However, the amount of vitamin D produced during this process varies depending on the individual's skin color and age, as well as the intensity of incoming solar radiation. Supplementing with vitamin D and eating fortified foods can also increase circulating vitamin D levels in the body.
Skin synthesis from UVB can meet 80-100% of vitamin D requirements, making sunlight the most important natural source of vitamin D for many people.”
Once vitamin D enters the blood, it is metabolized to its active form, 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D), which is the most accurate measure of vitamin D status in the body.
About research
The UK Biobank cohort, which included approximately 440,000 white, black and Asian people, was included in the study. The median age of the study cohort was 58 years.
UVB exposure was estimated by linking data from the Tropospheric Emission Monitoring Internet Service to participants' addresses. We calculated cumulative exposure to UVB over a 135-day period prior to blood sample collection. These values were analyzed for association with circulating vitamin D levels, body mass index (BMI), and other variables in different combinations of different ethnic groups.
Median UVB exposure was 90 kJ/m2Meanwhile, more than 40% of the study cohort reported taking vitamin D supplements. More than 66% of study participants were overweight or obese.
What did the research show?
Median vitamin D levels for Asians were approximately 25 ng/mL, compared to 31 ng/mL and 48 ng/mL for black and white participants, respectively.
Regardless of ethnicity, UVB exposure was strongly associated with vitamin D levels. This increase was most significant among whites, at 35%, compared to 20% and 15% for black and Asian participants, respectively. Men, younger people, people who spend more time outdoors, and people with low weight or normal BMI were more likely to have high vitamin D levels.
In Caucasians, UVB exposure accounted for 14% of the variation in vitamin D levels, increasing by 1 nmol/L for every 10 kJ/m.2 Increased exposure. These findings highlight the importance of encouraging healthy amounts of sun exposure, especially for Caucasians.
Black and Asian study participants had a two to four times smaller increase in vitamin D with UVB exposure than whites, likely due to increased skin pigmentation that prevents UVB utilization. . This observation may explain why vitamin D supplementation was the most important predictor of vitamin D levels among Asian participants.
Other factors predicting elevated vitamin D levels in non-whites included age. Conversely, as BMI increased and cholesterol levels increased, vitamin D levels were often lower in white people. An inverse association with BMI was observed in all groups, especially those using vitamin D supplements.
Interactions between factors
Caucasians had lower increases in vitamin D levels with age, even as UVB exposure increased. Among all groups, men showed a more pronounced increase in UVB exposure, with black men showing twice as much increase in vitamin D levels as black women.
For whites, taking no supplements had a greater increase in UVB exposure than taking supplements, which was in stark contrast to the pattern observed in blacks. The reason for this association is still unclear. However, it may suggest a feedback pathway that limits the increase in vitamin D levels according to baseline levels, possibly through hepatic synthesis.
conclusion
Vitamin D deficiency was prevalent in the UK Biobank population, particularly among non-whites. More specifically, about 50% of Asians, 33% of blacks, and 12% of whites were vitamin D deficient.
The body's ability to produce vitamin D appears to decrease with age. Therefore, older adults require higher doses of vitamin D. Nevertheless, it is also important to prescribe the appropriate dose for people under 60 years of age. Perhaps because vitamin D is stored in fatty tissue, doses may need to be adjusted among people who are heavier or have higher cholesterol levels.
The findings of this study are practical, as improved prediction will enable a more nuanced approach to vitamin D supplementation and deficiency prevention in diverse populations.”
Reference magazines:
- Brennan, M. M., Van Geffen, J., Van Wiele, M., other. (2024). Ambient ultraviolet B rays, supplements, and other factors interact to differentially impact vitamin D status according to ethnicity: a cross-sectional study. clinical nutrition. doi:10.1016/j.clnu.2024.04.006.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240508/Study-reveals-how-UV-exposure-and-ethnicity-impact-vitamin-D-levels-calling-for-tailored-supplementation-guidelines.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Research reveals how UV exposure and ethnicity affect vitamin D levels, calls for customized supplement guidelines
- Barron Trump enters the political scene as Florida's delegate to the Republican convention
- Malaysia set to extend rate pause as ringgit outperforms peers
- Jyotika feels that her debut Bollywood film 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' affected her career in Hindi cinema.
- Funky Fashion Offers a Fun Look at Nonprofits
- Google Cloud accidentally deletes UniSupers online accounts due to unprecedented configuration error | Superannuation
- Within the extreme right of Germany | BBC News
- A major earthquake hits Vanuatu 7NEWS
- PM Modi targets friends as his chair starts shaking, says Congress
- Kristen Stewart denounces Hollywood's complacency after directing a few films like 'Barbie'
- Peyton Ryan will write the final chapter in tennis
- Video interview with Tim Robbins on “Silo” and his long career: the actor's side