A new systematic review found low-quality evidence of the effectiveness of hangover treatment





A new systematic review found only evidence that the quality of substances claimed to treat or prevent alcohol-induced hangovers was very low. Researchers are seeking more rigorous scientific research into the effectiveness of these treatments for hangovers and providing practitioners and the general public with accurate evidence-based information for decision making. increase. Many treatments claim to be effective against the symptoms of a hangover. However, the latest scientific research in the literature is lacking. To address this gap, a team of researchers from Kings College London and South London and the Mosley NHS Foundation Trust conducted a systematic review to integrate and evaluate current evidence of hangover treatment. Studies published today by scientific journals Addiction, Clove extract, red ginseng, Korean pear juice, and 21 placebo-controlled randomized trials of other hangover treatments were evaluated. Although some studies showed statistically significant improvements in hangover symptoms, all evidence was of very low quality, usually due to methodological limitations or inaccurate measurements. In addition, no two studies have been reported on the same treatment for hangovers, and the results have not been reproduced independently. Of the 21 studies included, 8 were conducted on male participants only. Studies have generally been limited to reporting the nature and timing of the alcohol challenge used to evaluate treatments for hangovers, and considerable to the type of alcohol given and whether it was given with food. There was a difference. Common analgesics such as paracetamol and aspirin have not been evaluated in placebo-controlled randomized controlled trials of hangovers According to researchers, future studies should be more rigorous in their way, for example, by using a validated scale to assess the symptoms of a hangover. There is also a need to improve women’s participation in hangover studies. The symptoms of a hangover can cause significant distress and affect people’s employment and academic performance. Given the ongoing speculation in the media about whether hangover treatments work, questions about the effectiveness of substances that claim to treat or prevent hangovers appear to be of considerable public interest. Our study found that the evidence for these treatments for hangovers was very low quality and needed to provide a more rigorous assessment. For now, the surest way to prevent the symptoms of a hangover is to refrain from alcohol or drink moderately... “ Dr. Emart Roberts, Principal Writer, Addiction Study Group Source: Addiction Study Group Journal reference: Roberts, E. , et al.. (2021) Efficacy and tolerability of pharmacologically aggressive interventions for alcohol-induced hangover symptoms: a systematic review of evidence from a randomized, placebo-controlled trial. Addiction.. doi.org/10.1111/add.15786..

