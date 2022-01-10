Major COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa region today





Ottawa The number of current locally active COVID hospital patients last seen in April 2021.

The number of wastewater is following the same increasing trend.

Deaths from COVID were reported in Prince Edward of Ottawa and Hastings. Today’s Ottawa Update According to a Monday update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), there are 64 Ottawa residents in a local hospital for active COVID-19 treatment. This number has increased for more than two weeks and is only tracking the peak of the third wave in April 2021. Five of these patients are in the ICU. More stable.. These hospital numbers Not included People who came to the hospital for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. It also excludes people with prolonged COVID-19 problems and patients transferred from other medical institutions. Hospitals are facing an increase in the number of cases. Lack of staff reduces their ability.. The Coronavirus levels in Ottawa wastewaterTest independent, has been rising for about a month. Researchers measuring the levels of new coronaviruses in Ottawa’s wastewater have found that they are similar to those seen in the third wave of the April 2021 pandemic. (613covid.ca) Case numbers surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as Omicron variants spread. Overwhelm and limit the test, Actual number of cases in Ottawa Many times more expensive.. Of those taking the test, 32.7 are positive. The number has generally increased since the end of November, but has decreased from Friday’s record. On Monday, OPH reported an additional 526 COVID-19 cases and the death of a man in his 50s who had COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases exceeds 50,000. The 7-day rolling average of newly identified COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is approximately 440, which is unreliable due to limited testing capacity. vaccination 898,419: The number of Ottawa residents born with at least one COVID-19 vaccine before 2016 is about 1,700 more than in the last update on Friday. This is 91 percent of the eligible population. 827,700: Born in at least two doses before 2016, Ottawa’s population is about 1,700 more than Friday, accounting for 83 percent of the eligible population. 419,224: The number of Ottawa residents who received the third dose has been about 40,000 since Friday.This is 42% of residents over the age of 5 Children under the age of 18 have very limited qualifications And less than 800 have their third. 49,956: The number of children over the age of 5 who received the first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa is 64% of that age group. About 5,000, or 6 percent, have two doses. The whole area Hasting Prince Edward Public Health Currently reporting all COVID-19 patients in the hospitalRegardless of the reason for admission or whether you live there. Reported 29 inpatients with COVID-19, 8 of whom are in the ICU. Another HPE resident with COVID has died. The Leeds, Glenville, and Lanark counties only count inpatients with active COVID, reporting 18 in hospitals and 5 in the ICU. Each is one more than the last update on Friday.

