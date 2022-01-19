First Case of Drug-Resistant Bacteria Discovered at Louisiana Hospital | Healthcare / Hospital

Two patients at the University Medical Center in New Orleans were diagnosed with rare drug-resistant strains. Candida auris, Hospital officials said Tuesday to mark the first known case of a Louisiana pathogen.

Fungi, a type of yeast, are considered a threat emerging worldwide by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. C. auris can cause infections in the bloodstream and wounds and is usually transmitted in the medical setting. It is also called a “super bug” because it is resistant to common antifungal drugs.



The University Medical Center, run by LCMC Health, has “carefully” notified the case to the public, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirav Patel. This is the first time a hospital has discovered C. auris, but Patel said it is likely that it has never been detected in the state.

“This bug could have been here in Louisiana for quite some time,” Patel said, checking for recent outbreaks in Florida. Texas.. “Many of these incidents have happened in the mainland United States.”

The hospital did not answer questions about whether the infected patient was recently transferred from another medical center, the infection was identified, or whether the patient has a history of traveling abroad because of the patient’s privacy. ..



However, more cases are likely to follow, said Dr. Alfred Luck, director of medicine for transplanted infections at the University of Tlane School of Medicine.

“I know everyone is exhausted by the news to watch out for, but I’m really worried about it,” Luck said. “Usually when I find this … I equate it with the tip of the iceberg.”

C. auris can live on surfaces, including the skin, so they can be easily transferred from one person to another in environments such as nursing homes and hospitals. It’s likely to have been brewed on the surface or in people for some time, Luk said.

Some people who have been attacked by Candida auris have a mild infection. However, patients with immunodeficiency, usually those who are already hospitalized for other problems, face serious complications. According to the CDC, C. More than one in three patients diagnosed with auris died within a month. The risk to healthy people remains low, health experts said.

“Candida auris has been causing an increase in infections in the medical setting since it was first recognized, and there are some serious cases in immunocompromised patients,” said Dr. Julio Figueroa, who is involved in the prevention of LCMC Health infections. Says. “Candida auris is still rare in the United States, and many people [who] Invasive Candida infections are already in a serious underlying condition. “

Yeast was first identified in 2009 as an ear infection in Japanese patients. In 2016, the United States published 13 known cases in the United States. This is the first date from 2013. The number to increase.

Between September 2020 and August 2021, 1,156 US cases were reported to the CDC, and an additional 3,043 cases were discovered by regular screening. The two cases at the University Medical Center are currently the only known cases in Louisiana, but hospitals say they are following the CDC protocol, which requires increased surveillance.