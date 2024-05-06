Türkiye: Historic Byzantine Chora Monastery reopens today as a mosque





Turkish media reported that the Byzantine Chora Church in Constantinople is expected to be reopened as a mosque. According to the official Anadolu news agency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend a ceremony marking the completion of the restoration work of the General Directorate of Foundations, which includes the preservation of 201 historical monuments, including the Chora Church. According to the planned schedule, President Erdogan is expected to participate in a ceremony at the conference center of the Presidential Palace in Ankara, during which he will establish a direct connection with the Chora Monastery. Earlier reports had suggested that the inauguration of the historic Byzantine church, famous for its priceless mosaics, would take place around February 23. However, Turkey's General Directorate of Foundations refuted these claims, saying the Chora church should function as a mosque. from May. The work lasted four years. The Church of the Holy Savior of Chora, which serves as the catholicon of the ancient monastic complex, dates back to the 6th century AD. Its remarkable mosaics and frescoes, renowned for their unique character, were created in the 14th century, more precisely between 1305 and 1320, under the patronage of the Palaiologos dynasty. It is the monument with the most elaborate Byzantine mosaics preserved in Constantinople, along with Hagia Sophia and the Pammakaristos Monastery, which also functions as a mosque called Fethiye. In 2020, Hagia Sophia was also designated for Muslim religious worship. The Chora Church was transformed into a mosque in 1511, 58 years after the fall of Constantinople. However, in 1945, by decision of the Turkish government, it was transformed into a museum. Following this decision, American experts embarked on a vast project to restore and preserve the mosaics and frescoes, meticulously removing the plaster that masked them. The work, begun in 1948, was completed a decade later, in 1958. In 2019, the Turkish State Council (Danistay) overturned the 1945 decision, and a year later, President Erdogan declared that the monument would reopen as a mosque. Translated by Thanos Chrysanthopoulos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://orthodoxtimes.com/turkey-the-historic-byzantine-monastery-of-chora-reopens-as-a-mosque-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

