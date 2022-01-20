Discrimination toward trainees, increased platelet counts and cancer risk









A recent study showed that patients often display discriminatory behavior toward hematology and oncology trainees. Researchers said the study highlights the need for new policies to address discriminatory behavior. It was the top story in hematology / oncology last week.

Another top story was about a study that found high platelet counts were associated with an increased risk for cancer, especially colon, lung, ovarian and stomach cancers.

Another top story was about a study that found high platelet counts were associated with an increased risk for cancer, especially colon, lung, ovarian and stomach cancers. Read these and more top stories in hematology / oncology below: Hematology and oncology trainees frequently face discrimination,, study shows Discriminatory behavior toward trainees in the hematology and oncology field remains common and appears to be displayed more often by patients than staff members, according to study results published in JAMA Network Open.. Read more. High platelet count associated with increased risk for certain cancers Individuals with an increased platelet count demonstrated an increased risk for cancer, with the association especially strong in colon, lung, ovarian and stomach cancers, according to a nested case-control study in JAMA Network Open.. Read more. Report Report:: Lung cancer survival improves,, progress stagnates in breast,, prostate cancers An increasing percentage of lung cancer cases are being diagnosed at an earlier stage, according to a new report from American Cancer Society. Individuals diagnosed with the disease also appear to be living longer, the Cancer Statistics 2022 report showed. Read more. Major movements:: Two women oncologists speak on new jobs,, children There are many major life events that can be as exciting as they are demanding, such as starting the next step in a career or having a child — both of which two oncologist colleagues experienced around the same time. Read more. FDA lifts clinical hold on Allogene‘s CAR T――――cell therapy trials The FDA lifted its clinical hold on a series of trials that use Allogene Therapeutics’ AlloCAR T chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies, according to a press release from the manufacturer. Read more.

