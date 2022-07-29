Brazil and Spain report first monkeypox deaths outside Africa





Top line Brazil and Spain recorded their first two monkeypox-related deaths outside of Africa on Friday as governments try to fight the disease as it spreads rapidly across Europe and the Americas. . Brazil and Spain reported the first two monkeypox-related deaths outside of Africa on Friday. … [+] (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images

important facts The Spanish Ministry of Health did not disclose the individual’s age, gender or medical history, but Brazilian officials said the man who died in South America was a 41-year-old man who suffered from lymphoma and a weakened immune system. said. Reuters report. All five monkeypox-related deaths so far this year have occurred in Africa, and the disease was widespread and largely ignored for decades. According to Spain, monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 4,298 people. Spanish Ministry of Healthincluding 120 hospitalized patients. The deaths occurred less than a week after the World Health Organization declared the disease a global health emergency. main background The deaths come as countries in Europe and the Americas race to boost vaccination. Monkeypox, which resembles smallpox, has been rife in parts of Africa for decades, but has gained a foothold in Europe and North America in the past few months. It usually causes only mild symptoms. Symptoms include a rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, and “can be contagious, painful, and dangerous,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.No deaths from monkeypox have been reported in the United States tangent HHS secured an additional 786,000 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine on Thursday, adding to the 338,000 doses already distributed as the federal government addresses vaccine shortages and a surge in cases across the country. At a press conference on Thursday, Becerra said 786,000 doses will be distributed in the coming weeks, bringing the total number of vaccine doses available to about 1.1 million. References WHO calls monkeypox a global health emergency (Forbes) U.S. monkeypox cases surge 33% in three days, but risk low for most travelers, health experts say (Forbes) Struggling to find monkeypox immunizations? Severe shortages and technical mishaps delay rollouts (Forbes) Monkeypox vaccine highly praised by EU regulators in race to improve access (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/07/29/brazil-and-spain-report-first-monkeypox-deaths-outside-africa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos