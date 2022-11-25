Bird flu outbreak kills 50.54 million birds in US, breaking record

Bird flu wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the deadliest epidemic in history, according to USDA data.
The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal health disaster to date, surpassing the previous record of 50.5 million dead in the 2015 avian flu outbreak.
Birds often die after infection. On a laying farm, he said, flocks of up to a million birds can be culled to limit the spread of the disease if one chicken tests positive.
Losses in poultry flocks push egg and turkey meat prices to all-time highs, exacerbating financial pain for consumers facing high inflation, making Thursday’s Thanksgiving celebrations more expensive in the U.S. Europe and the UK have also suffered the worst of the bird flu crisis, with some UK supermarkets rationing customers’ egg purchases after the outbreak disrupted supplies.
The outbreak in the United States, which began in February, affected poultry and non-poultry flocks in 46 states, according to USDA data. Wild birds such as ducks transmit a virus known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) through direct contact with faeces, feathers, or poultry.
“Wild birds continue to spread HPAI across the country as they migrate, so preventing contact between flocks and wild birds will protect U.S. poultry,” said Rosemary Sifford, chief veterinary officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is important for the sake of
Farmers struggled to keep disease and wild birds out of their barns after the 2015 outbreak by tightening security and cleaning measures. The USDA told Reuters that about 30% of cases came from wild birds in 2015, compared with 85% this year.
Government officials are studying infections, especially on turkey farms, in hopes of developing new recommendations to prevent infections. Farms in Turkey account for more than 70% of the commercial poultry farms infected by the outbreak, according to the USDA.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said contact with unprotected birds that appear sick or dead should be avoided, but the risk the epidemic poses to the general public is low.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos