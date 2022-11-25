Bird flu outbreak kills 50.54 million birds in US, breaking record

Bird flu wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the deadliest epidemic in history, according to USDA data.

The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal health disaster to date, surpassing the previous record of 50.5 million dead in the 2015 avian flu outbreak.

Birds often die after infection. On a laying farm, he said, flocks of up to a million birds can be culled to limit the spread of the disease if one chicken tests positive.

Losses in poultry flocks push egg and turkey meat prices to all-time highs, exacerbating financial pain for consumers facing high inflation, making Thursday’s Thanksgiving celebrations more expensive in the U.S. Europe and the UK have also suffered the worst of the bird flu crisis, with some UK supermarkets rationing customers’ egg purchases after the outbreak disrupted supplies.

The outbreak in the United States, which began in February, affected poultry and non-poultry flocks in 46 states, according to USDA data. Wild birds such as ducks transmit a virus known as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) through direct contact with faeces, feathers, or poultry.

“Wild birds continue to spread HPAI across the country as they migrate, so preventing contact between flocks and wild birds will protect U.S. poultry,” said Rosemary Sifford, chief veterinary officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is important for the sake of

Farmers struggled to keep disease and wild birds out of their barns after the 2015 outbreak by tightening security and cleaning measures. The USDA told Reuters that about 30% of cases came from wild birds in 2015, compared with 85% this year.

Government officials are studying infections, especially on turkey farms, in hopes of developing new recommendations to prevent infections. Farms in Turkey account for more than 70% of the commercial poultry farms infected by the outbreak, according to the USDA.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said contact with unprotected birds that appear sick or dead should be avoided, but the risk the epidemic poses to the general public is low.