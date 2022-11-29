The disease formerly known as monkeypox has a new name, NPR





The disease formerly known as monkeypox has been given a new name: ‘mpox’. According to supporters who have called for a name change, it’s not so much a departure, but it’s not so stigmatizing either.





ARI SHAPIRO, HOST: The sick monkeypox is getting a new name. NPR’s Pien Huang reports. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Monkeypox is a disease first seen in monkey studies in 1958. But monkeys aren’t the problem with the current global pandemic. Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor, a public health doctor based in Abuja, Nigeria, says the name monkeypox is causing problems. IFEANYI NSOFOR: For as long as we can remember, monkeys have unfortunately been associated with Africans and blacks.So when you say monkeypox people automatically think it’s an African disease. That’s what created the stigma against Africans and people of black origin. Huang: That’s why the World Health Organization shortened monkeypox to mpox. Nsofor says it’s a short and clear name. NSOFOR: The pox of mpox gives the correct impression that the disease comes as pox on people’s skin. Huang: The WHO says monkeypox will be phased out within the next year and mpox will remain the permanent name. It can take years to rename a disease. The process moved quickly over several months, but the name change came at a time when cases in the United States and around the world dropped significantly. NSOFOR: And honestly, it’s never too late for something like this. Monkeypox outbreaks have abated this year because it is an epidemic. It may come out again. Huang: The renamed mpox follows WHO guidance on best practices when naming diseases, which states that disease names should not blame a place, group of people or animals. Nsofor says there are other disease names that do more harm. NSOFOR: In some countries, especially low- and middle-income countries, there are still some diseases that are named after their place. Yellow: Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever, has forever tainted the Ebola River, the winding headwaters of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Lassa fever has tarnished the name of the town of Lassa in northeastern Nigeria where the first case was discovered, and Nsofor said they should be renamed. But something like chicken pox… NSOFOR: (laughter) So what can I say to the chickens? Well, they’re not complaining. Huang: For now, he says the name can be left alone. Pien Huang, NPR News. (Soundbite for the Red Hot Chili Peppers song “Scar Tissue”) Copyright © 2022 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website terms of service When permission page of www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are produced by NPR contractors on a rush deadline. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recordings of NPR’s shows are audio recordings.

