Less air pollution ‘better lung health’ from childhood to adulthood

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Lung function growth from childhood to early adulthood improved with less exposure to air pollutants, according to the results of a study published in . European Respiratory Journal. Eric melanie “We know that exposure to air pollution is bad for the lungs, and our new results show that measures to reduce (individual or societal) exposure improve lung health in young people. It turns out that it really pays off in points.” Eric melanieMD, PhD, A professor of clinical sciences and education at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden told Helio.





Data were obtained from Yu Z et al. Eur Respir J. 2023; doi:10.1183/13993003.01783-2022.



Using the Swedish prospective birth cohort BAMSE (Children, Allergy, Environment, Stockholm, Epidemiology), Melén et al. years) and spirometry at 16 years (2011). -2013) and/or age 24 (2016-2019) to determine how changes in ambient air pollution are related to growth in lung function as children grow into adults. Researchers estimated each participant’s air pollution level through distributed modeling based on their knowledge of their home address. They are particulate matter (PM 2.5 ), PM less than 10m in diameter (PM) Ten ), black carbon (BC), Nitrogen oxides (NOX). To find the association between the two factors, they used a linear mixed-effects model. In addition, researchers accounted for covariates using information given in questionnaires taken at each age the children were assessed. Across the entire cohort, researchers evaluated 3,837 spirometry readings. Regarding changes in air pollution, the researchers found that the median PM 2.5 Decreased from when the individual was 8 years old (8.24 g/m3; interquartile range [IQR]0.92) at age 24 (5.21 g/m3; IQR, 0.67). Researchers also observed a decrease in PM from 2002-2004 to 2016-2019. Ten (–7.64 g/m3 ～-10.9g/m3), BC (–0.19 g/m3 ~–1.78g/m3) and no X (–44.4g/m3 ~–48.4g/m3). Improved FEV 1 Every time the PM’s IQR decreased, the FVC growth rate occurred 2.5 , according to researchers. 2.19g/m each3 Decreasing FEV increased lung function growth rate by 4.63 mL/year (95% CI, 1.64-7.61). 1 , FVC increased by 9.38 mL/year (95% CI, 4.76-14). Reductions in other pollutants also showed improved FEV growth rates 1 and FVC. Decrease by 1 g/m3 in the afternoon Ten The mean increase in FEV was 0.72 mL/year (95% CI, -0.91 to 2.35). 1 FVC was 2.77 mL/year (95% CI, 0.19-5.35). Decrease by 0.28 g/m3 was associated with a 2.8 mL/year (95% CI, 0.66-4.93) increase in FEV in BC 1 FVC was 5.59 mL/year (95% CI 2.3-8.87). Finally, decrease by 6.17 g/m3 no X was associated with a 1.7 mL/year (95% CI, -0.16 to 3.57) increase in FEV 1 FVC was 3.29 mL/year (95% CI, 0.35–6.23). To confirm these results, researchers adjusted the following: asthmaallergic sensitization, overweight, childhood exposure to air pollution, dietary intake of antioxidants, and the associations observed above persist. “Given the relatively good air quality in Stockholm to begin with, we are surprised that reduced exposure to air pollution has such a clear positive impact on health,” Mellen told Healio. Told. “But this is even more encouraging. Even a small improvement in air quality is significant.” There are several potential areas to explore for future research, Melén said. “It is very useful to look at individual exposure patterns at a higher resolution. You can see how the exposure of people changes over time,” he told Helio. Headshot credit: Stefan Zimmerman For more information: Eric Mellen, MD, PhD, can be reached by [email protected]. reference:

