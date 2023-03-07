Health
How long does it take to get thyroid cancer without knowing it?
The thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck. It controls hormones that control heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and metabolism.
Abnormal proliferation of thyroid cells thyroid cancerBut because the symptoms are vague and may mimic other less severe conditions, thyroid cancer can go unnoticed for months or years.
Thyroid Cancer Surgeon Nancy Perrier, MDHere’s how thyroid cancer can go unnoticed, and what you can do to catch it early when it’s most treatable.
Symptoms of thyroid cancer are often overlooked
Unfortunately, thyroid cancer does not have many obvious symptoms, and there are individual differences.Several Signs of Thyroid Cancer include:
- lump in front of neck
- swollen thyroid or neck swelling
- Pain in the front of the neck that extends to the ears
- hoarse voice
- difficulty breathing
- persistent cough
- Dysphagia
If any of these symptoms persist for more than 3 weeks, see your healthcare provider for testing.
Accurate diagnosis is key
Exact diagnose is important. There are several tests that health care providers use to find out if you have thyroid cancer.
The first thing they do is perform a physical exam to feel a lump or swelling in your neck. Soft, short-lived nodules usually do not cause problems.
After the physical examination, the care team may:
-
imaging test: An ultrasound followed by a CT scan can be used to better determine the size, shape, and location of thyroid nodules. These tests can also show whether thyroid cancer has spread to lymph nodes or other areas of the body.
If biopsy and imaging tests suspect thyroid cancer, it is important to visit a cancer center with a thyroid cancer specialist to get an accurate diagnosis. For example, there may be several nodules, but if the wrong nodule is biopsied and deemed benign, a cancerous nodule may be overlooked and cause problems in the future.
MD Anderson has a team of pathologists who watch exclusively for thyroid cancer all day, every day.
Certain types of thyroid cancer can grow slowly
Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common and least invasive type of thyroid cancer. It can occur in one or both thyroid lobes and can grow over several years.Certain people may be at risk of papillary thyroid cancer, such as some people with juvenile onset colon cancer.
Patients diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer often have symptoms that persist for years before being diagnosed.
Less common types of thyroid cancer, such as anaplastic and poorly differentiated thyroid cancer, are more aggressive. They tend to appear as large lumps that appear suddenly over weeks or months.
Thyroid cancer does not always need to be treated immediately
If the thyroid nodule is not causing problems, the patient may choose to take a watchful approach so that the care team will monitor the lump for changes before proceeding with treatment.
In most cases, when people go to be checked for lumps, they already have trouble breathing or swallowing. In this case, the most common treatments are: surgery Part or all of the thyroid gland is removed.
patient Genetic mutation Children who are particularly at risk of thyroid cancer may live many years before they need treatment. Monitor these patients with ultrasound and laboratory.
It may be better to let the body release thyroid hormones naturally for as long as possible before proceeding with treatment. With careful observation, if necessary, the thyroid gland can be removed quickly before the disease spreads.
Seeking Treatment from a Thyroid Cancer Specialist
Don’t be afraid to get a second opinion. I want to receive the right treatment from the right place at the right time. The thyroid gland is a very delicate gland and is in a very difficult area. Therefore, it is imperative to seek treatment from a specialist experienced in treating and resecting tumors so that you can achieve the best possible quality of life.
request a reservation at MD Anderson online Or call 1-877-632-6789.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mdanderson.org/cancerwise/can-you-have-thyroid-cancer-without-knowing.h00-159617067.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jill Biden has reacted to Nikki Haley’s calls for a presidential fitness test
- How long does it take to get thyroid cancer without knowing it?
- Xi Jinping urges private enterprises to be wealthy and loving in pursuit of prosperity for all
- Alliance picks main opposition leader to run against Erdogan
- Boris Johnson ‘appoints his father Stanley as a knight’
- Less air pollution ‘better lung health’ from childhood to adulthood
- Rolls-Royce and Fashions Iris van Herpen Team on Phantom Syntopia – Robb Report
- Why COVID-19 Deaths in Vaccines Show the Importance of Boosters
- Diabetes: Diet Plans, Do’s and Don’ts to Prevent Sugar Spikes for Diabetics | Health
- PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for hot weather this summer
- Kim Yo Jong warns North Korea that it is ready to act against US and South Korean military moves
- Bears complete rainy first day at Meadow Club