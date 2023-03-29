Young South Jersey father and cancer survivor spreads the word about colorectal screening





MT. Laurel, New Jersey (WPVI) — Americans were shocked when Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43. But his case was not that unusual. The incidence of colon cancer among young and middle-aged adults is increasing. A young South Jersey father knows firsthand. Shortly before his son was born, Josh Batushanski scheduled a colonoscopy to answer nagging questions about his grandfather. “He died of colon cancer in his mid-40s. His gastroenterologist thought 32-year-old Josh was a little young, but he endorsed a colonoscopy. The polyps found appeared to be benign. but… “Two days later, I got a call from the doctor himself, who said he had identified cancer, colon cancer,” recalls Josh. A few weeks later, surgeons at Fox Chase Cancer Center removed part of Josh’s colon. “There is still a myth that young people don’t get colorectal cancer,” said Vanessa Wookey, M.D., a medical oncologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center. But Dr. Wookiee says the statistics tell a different story. Since 1995, colon cancer under age 55 has doubled for him. It often goes further. One theory says that the American diet is a factor. “Emerging theories are centered around the microbiome, the bacteria that live in our gut,” she says. Dr. Wookiee says screening should begin at age 45 for people at average risk and earlier for those at high risk. She says there are several testing options, but a colonoscopy is still the best. “It’s important not only for detecting cancer, but also for preventing cancer. A colonoscopy removes polyps that can eventually become cancerous,” Dr. Wookey said. I’m here. The following year, Josh required eight months of chemotherapy for several tumors in his lungs. But once it was done, one tumor was gone. the other was shrinking. “And in August 2015, I had the lower left portion of my lung removed or removed,” he says. Nearly eight years later, Josh is still cancer-free, enjoying fatherhood, and speaking out tirelessly. “Early detection is the only way to stop it. Without it, cancer wins. And the lessons it teaches can be very harsh,” he points out. . Dr. Wookiee says to lower your risk of colon cancer. Limit processed meats such as deli meats, bacon, and ham. Cut down on sugary drinks. Exercise, maintain a healthy weight, and don’t smoke.

