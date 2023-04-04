Metformin: Could this diabetes drug prevent long-term COVID? Doctors explain potential after Lancet study





Can metformin, a clinical drug widely used to control type 2 diabetes, prevent prolonged COVID in patients?, according to a recent study published as a preprint in lancetresearchers found that among people who took this oldest and most commonly used antidiabetic drug, they were 42% less likely to be detected in long Covid-19. Treatment with metformin during infection prevented more than 40% of long-term Covid cases, the study says.

The drug has shown promise as a treatment option for cancer and aging, but could it be considered a pandemic protocol? It’s still early days, says Dr. Shashank Joshi, a prominent endocrinologist. “This study looks tempting, but this is evidence. Metformin has not yet become a standard of care,” he says. why metformin? Metformin has been shown in previous studies to prevent the COVID virus from multiplying in vitro, and this antiviral action enhances its protective capacity. The drug inhibits a protein called her MTOR that viruses use to assemble themselves before becoming a new set of viruses outside the cell. What does the long-term study of Covid in India show? “Right now, Long Covid is an upstart. We are systematically conducting research on Long Covid in the country and all three variants of SARS CoV2 have had some impact beyond 6 months 1 , have been following patients for 2-3 years, except for patients who had severe or severe Covid infection, who had residual pulmonary disease or pulmonary fibrosis, or who developed heart disease, hypertension or diabetes post-infection. In the field of neuropsychiatry there is another group of researchers looking at brain, nerve and muscle damage, all of which are under investigation and will get better and better as time goes on. We will have data and publications,” says Dr. Joshi. Dr. Subhas Saranke COVID-19 Task force members say there have been complaints about the central nervous system being affected. Metformin may be beneficial, but more research is needed in the Indian setting Dr. Sanjay Pujari, COVID-19 task force member of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), said this may have reduced the incidence of long-term COVID when metformin was used in acute COVID outpatients. It is the first randomized trial to suggest that 19. “However, the diagnosis of long-term COVID in this study was based on patients reporting a provider-defined diagnosis in the study. This is a major limitation of the study. Other agents in the same trial had no effect on long-term COVID-19, therefore, use of metformin to treat mild acute COVID-19 may be beneficial in long-term prevention of COVID-19. There are signals that it could be,” he adds. Short-course metformin is cheap, safe, and readily available, so if more specifically designed studies confirm this finding, this intervention could be helpful. This is the first trial to show the efficacy of drug therapy to prevent long-term infection, although it cannot yet be put into practice until further confirmatory studies are performed.Given the debilitating nature of COVID over the long term, Studies to confirm the role and mechanism of benefit of metformin should be conducted in India and other developing countries,” he says. Test results so far COVID-OUT is a phase 3 multisite trial evaluating the efficacy of metformin, ivermectin and fluvoxamine as early outpatient treatment for COVID-19. More than 1,000 participants (also overweight) were followed for 10 months to assess whether early treatment prevented the development of long-term Covid. Over 40% of infections were prevented, and 6.3% of participants in the metformin group and 10.6% in the placebo group were diagnosed with long-term Covid by a healthcare provider. According to the researchers, metformin’s prevention of more than 40% of severe COVID-19 cases in the Covid-Out trial is consistent with two other randomized trials evaluating metformin for prevention of COVID-19. Neither ivermectin nor fluvoxamine were effective in preventing prolonged Covid.

