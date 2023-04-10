Study Reveals Alcohol Screening Rates Dropped Significantly During First Surge in COVID-19





A new study from the Boston Medical Center found that alcohol screening rates dropped significantly during the initial COVID-19 surge.was announced in preventive medicine report, This study highlights increased unhealthy alcohol consumption and alcohol-related morbidity and mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2021, more than 50% of U.S. adults will have consumed alcohol in the past month, and more than 25% will report binge drinking, up from the previous year. Alcohol use is associated with poor birth outcomes, including increased risk of accidents, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, cancer, chronic disease, and mortality. Universal screening for unhealthy alcohol use and counseling those identified in primary care are effective prevention strategies. Although most routine preventive health screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies cannot be completed virtually, virtual screening for unhealthy alcohol use is possible. Given the increased alcohol-related morbidity and mortality, especially during the pandemic, there is a need to consider and prioritize innovative workflow strategies to avoid disruption of screening for unhealthy alcohol use in primary care. I have. We hope this study highlights the importance of continuing to conduct critical behavioral health screenings during difficult times. ”

Dan Alford, MD, MPH, First Author, Primary Care Physician, Boston Medical Center, Professor, Chovanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston University This study examined alcohol screening rates in primary care practices in Boston, MA, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic from July 2019 to May 2022. Screening rates were mapped to the number of COVID-19 cases by month. Alcohol screening decreased significantly during the first COVID-19 spike, but increased steadily to baseline between the second and his third spike. This decline reflects competing pandemic-related priorities and telemedicineIn the early stages of the pandemic, both patients and clinicians prioritized emergency care issues over routine health care. The shift to telemedicine may also have impacted alcohol screening at the clinician and system levels. During virtual visits, the clinician is often responsible for all aspects of patient care without the assistance of her supporting staff who oversee and perform regular behavioral health exams. The subsequent surge has had less of an impact on screening rates, perhaps due to a partial return to face-to-face team-based care, a reduced focus on COVID-related issues during visits, and improved telemedicine workflows. The researchers suggest that future studies will explore whether screening frequencies differ between telemedicine and face-to-face visits over the same time period and more broadly explore patient-, clinician-, and system-level causes of the observed changes. I believe it is necessary. sauce: Journal reference: Alford, DP, others(2023). Alcohol Screening During COVID-19 Surge in U.S. Urban Health Systems. preventive medicine report. doi.org/10.1016/j.pmedr.2023.102197.

