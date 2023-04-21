



Sleeve gastrectomy (SG), which removes approximately 80% of the stomach, is effective in treating obesity and its complications, but is associated with bone loss in adolescents. In a prospective study published in Journal of Bone and Mineral Researchimaging studies revealed that SG decreased lumbar spine strength and bone density in adolescents and young adults. In a 12-month prospective nonrandomized study, 29 obese adolescents/young adults underwent SG and 30 were followed without surgery. At baseline and at his 12 months, the participant underwent computed tomography of the lumbar spine for bone assessment and magnetic resonance imaging of the abdomen and thighs for body composition assessment. Participants in the SG group lost an average of 34.3 kg (75.6 lb) 12 months after surgery, while controls did not change their weight. Abdominal adipose tissue and thigh muscle were significantly reduced in the SG group compared with controls. Also, bone strength and bone density were decreased in the SG group compared with the control group. Decreased bone strength and density were associated with decreased body mass index, abdominal adipose tissue, and muscle. Weight-loss surgery is highly effective in treating obesity and obesity-related comorbidities in obese adolescents and young adults. However, it can cause loss of bone density and strength. Our research raises awareness of the importance of bone health after weight-loss surgery, helping doctors to encourage children to eat a healthy diet with enough calcium and vitamin D, and to engage in weight-bearing activities to strengthen their muscles. I hope you will be able to confirm increasing the quantity. good for bones “ Miriam A. Bredella, MD, corresponding author, Massachusetts General Hospital sauce: Journal reference: Hoover, FA, and others. (2023) Biomechanical CT to assess bone after sleeve gastrectomy in obese adolescents: a prospective longitudinal study. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.4784.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230420/Sleeve-gastrectomy-can-cause-loss-of-bone-density-and-strength-in-adolescents.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos