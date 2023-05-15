What is the lazy keto diet? Is it healthy?

important point A new report ranked the keto diet as one of the worst diets for heart health due to its increased risk of nutrient deficiencies.

The traditional keto diet encourages strict adherence to eating lots of fat, moderate amounts of protein, and very low carbs.

Another “lazy keto” eating pattern may be a more sustainable option, requiring you to simply track your carb intake.

Following a ketogenic diet, or “keto,” means tracking macronutrients, and some people don’t want to worry about counting every gram of fat, protein, and carbs they eat. “Lazy Keto” has emerged as an easier way to maintain a keto lifestyle as it only requires a carb count.

of r/lazyketo subredditWith 5,500 members, The Ketogenic Diet says it’s for people who “want to join the ketogenic diet but don’t really want to put in the effort.”scroll easily #sloth TikTok shows videos from creators who share keto hacks, meal plans, and recipes that don’t fit the traditional keto plan.

The keto diet was originally developed in the 1920s as a way to help children with epilepsy who had failed drugs. This diet started as a weight loss tool in the 1990s and remains extremely popular to this day. Walk the aisles of health food stores and you’ll see keto buzzwords plastered on everything from tortillas to ice cream.

But in the long run, sticking to the keto diet can be difficult. Dr Shivam JoshiClinical Assistant Professor, Grossman School of Medicine, New York University.

“Studies lasting longer than six months have higher dropout rates, but this is due to how difficult it is to maintain ketosis and eat such a restricted diet,” Joshi told Verywell.

Not only is the traditional keto diet difficult, but according to a recent report from the American Heart Association, ranked this restrictive diet as one of the worst for heart health. This is partly because the keto diet overemphasizes meat and animal products and restricts intake of fruits, whole grains and legumes.

A 2021 review co-authored by Joshi found that while the traditional keto diet can lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss in the short term, it may increase the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. There was found.

“The ketogenic diet may be a good option for some people, but I think it’s too complicated and too risky for most people,” Joshi said.

Can Lazy Keto Replace Traditional Keto?

While there are many different versions of the traditional keto diet, the general rule is that 70-80% of your daily calories should come from fat and 10-20% from protein with the goal of reaching ketosis. , 5-10% from carbohydrates. The process by which the body uses fat instead of glucose for energy.

The lazy keto diet, on the other hand, is less stringent, but still requires “significant carb restriction.” Dr. Anna Beth BradleyAssistant Professor, Department of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolism, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Fat and protein have not been scrutinized, but carbohydrates should be limited to less than 10% of total calories, so that carb intake does not exceed 50 grams per day, he said.

“The ultimate goal of a ketogenic diet is ketosis, but a ‘lazy’ approach cannot guarantee maintenance of ketosis,” says Bradley.

Even if the lazy keto diet doesn’t get you to the ketosis state everyone craves, Bradley says it’s a moderate version of a more sustainable low-carb diet. It can still aid weight loss, reduce appetite, and lower the risk of metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

“Eat foods that feel good for you,” says Bradley, adding, “If gobbling up fat to achieve ketosis doesn’t feel healthier, try lean meats, eggs, dairy, and more. Consider a moderate, low-carb diet that includes plant-based fats and vegetables. ”

Traditional keto diets tend to be low in fiber and nutrients like vitamins K and B12. But the creators of the lazy keto diet often say they diet “their own way.” This relaxed version seems to allow for more flexible grocery lists, such as bananas and peanut butter.

Kristen Smith, MS, RDNA registered dietitian at Piedmont Health Care in Atlanta, Georgia, told Verywell that the lazy keto diet may be easier for many people to stick to than other low-carb diets.

“The lazy keto diet doesn’t require much tracking, but it’s important to make sure you’re getting enough nutrients through a balanced diet,” says Smith. “Eating protein, fruits and vegetables at every meal will ensure you are getting the right nutrients.”