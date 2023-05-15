



Wichita, Kang. (KSNW) — A Kansas man thought he was too young to have a stroke until he learned the devastating truth that a stroke can happen to anyone. “I woke up on the floor thinking maybe I passed out,” said Bill Ramsey. “I was 28. Then I had my second child when I was 33. The second time I went through it, I was completely blind.” Not knowing what the problem was, I waited two days before going to the doctor. “He said I might be having a stroke, so I said, ‘Doctor, I’m 33. I didn’t have a stroke.’ And sure enough, it turned out I did.” Mr Ramsey said. Although it happened many years ago, Ramsey still suffers from the side effects of his stroke. “For about a year, I struggled with short-term memory loss, had trouble conversing with people, and almost lost my place. I’ve lost a lot of feeling on my left side. When I get tired, my face droops.” said Ramsey. “I call these losses acceptable losses because they could have been worse.” Ramsey didn’t know he needed urgent medical help, but prompt intervention can minimize the long-term effects of stroke in young people. “The longer stroke patients are out of hospital care, the more damage is done to them,” said Heather Smart of the American Heart Association. “So we want people to be able to act quickly, like calling 911 or getting them to the emergency room as soon as possible.” Ramsey said it proves life doesn’t end when you have a stroke. “It’s not about your age. It’s not about your health,” he said. “There are many possible causes. To help someone, you need to understand what the symptoms are.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. That equates to about 800,000 people a year. of American Heart Association tell me to think fast When looking for signs of stroke: F = face drooping — Is one side of your face droopy or numb? Ask the other person to smile. Does the person have an uneven smile?

— Is one side of your face droopy or numb? Ask the other person to smile. Does the person have an uneven smile? A = arm weakness — Is one arm weak or numb? Ask your partner to raise both arms. Is one arm hanging down?

— Is one arm weak or numb? Ask your partner to raise both arms. Is one arm hanging down? S = Speech Impairment — Unclear language?

— Unclear language? T = time to call 911 Recurrent strokes, such as Ramsey disease, are also relatively common. Nearly 1 in 4 he her strokes occur in people who have had a stroke before.

