Health
May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month.Get the latest skin news on the Dermatology Channel
Skin cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in the United States, with over 5 million cases diagnosed each year. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that melanoma alone kills more than 8,000 people each year. Thankfully, skin cancer is highly preventable, so it’s very important to prioritize protection. With the arrival of summer and increased sun exposure, the incidence of skin cancer is increasing, highlighting the need for self-care. Experts advise everyone to minimize exposure to harmful UV rays from the sun. To stay up to date on the latest developments in skin cancer and dermatology, visit Newswise for the latest research news and features.
Below are some of the latest headlines from the Dermatology Channel.
Research shows Gen Z adults are unfamiliar with sunburn and sunburn risks
– American Academy of Dermatology
Adaptive immunity to ancient retroelements regulates skin tissue activation thresholds
-American Association of Immunologists (AAI)
Bioactive lipids protect against immune-related adverse events induced by immune checkpoint inhibition therapy
-American Association of Immunologists (AAI)
Simple antibacterial therapy solves serious skin problems caused by radiotherapy
– Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center
Tick Safety Tips from Taft’s Lyme Expert
-Tufts University
Revive depleted T cells to fight immunotherapy-resistant cancer
-Sanford Burnham Prebies
Researchers identify lethal molecular change after patients with metastatic melanoma fail current therapies
– University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
New survey shows most Americans aren’t worried about skin cancer, even if they’re at risk
– American Academy of Dermatology
A green living environment in childhood does not prevent eczema
– Turku University
Skin conditions may indicate a more serious rheumatic disease
-UT Southwestern Medical Center
AAD Statement on USPSTF Recommendations for Skin Cancer Screening
– American Academy of Dermatology
Prior therapy influences immunotherapy response in advanced melanoma
– University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
A New Frontier: Skin Cell Research for Regenerative Medicine in Space
-Miami University Health System, Miller School of Medicine
New study links increased vitamin D in blood during pregnancy to fewer behavioral problems in childhood
-University of Delaware
