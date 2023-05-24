Prevalence of functional limitations among cancer survivors in the United States













In a study reported in a research letter from JAMA OncologyPatel et al. found that the prevalence of self-reported functional limitations among US cancer survivors increased between 1999 and 2018. Research details The analysis included adults who participated in the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) from 1999 to 2018 and self-reported their cancer history. Functional limitation was defined as self-reported difficulty performing any of 12 daily physical or social activities without assistance. Analyzes included prevalence of functional limitations and risk-adjusted functional limitations considering age, sex, self-reported race and ethnicity, education, insurance, income, survey year, region, cancer site, and time. included trends in the prevalence of since being diagnosed. Adjusted prevalence changes over the study period were stratified by clinical demographic factors. Main findings A total of 51,258 cancer survivors have been identified, representing a weighted population of approximately 178.8 million from 1999 to 2018. Of the survivors, 60.2% were female and 55.4% were older than her 65 years. In 1999, a total of 3.6 million weighted survivors reported functional limitations. In 2018 that number he increased to 8.2 million, an increase of 2.25 times. The number of weighted unrestricted survivors increased by a factor of 1.34 from 1999 to 2018. In comparison, the number of people without cancer with limiting function increased 1.6-fold from 1999 to 2018. The adjusted prevalence of functional limitation among survivors increased from 57.0% in 1999 to 70.1% in 2018. The absolute increase was 13.1% (95% CI = 12.5% ​​to 13.6%, P. < .001 for trends). The absolute increase from 1999 to 2018 was highest among Hispanic survivors (25.1%), black survivors (19.4%), and survivors aged 55–64 years at diagnosis (17.2%). The absolute increases were 14.4% and 14.2% for survivors aged 18 to 44 and 45 to 54 years and 9.4% and 8.1% for survivors aged 65 to 74 and ≥75 years. During the study period, prevalence after adjusting for functional limitation was highest among survivors of pancreatic cancer (80.3%) and lung cancer (76.5%), melanoma (62.2%), breast cancer (61.8%), and prostate lowest among cancer survivors. (59.5%). As the researchers noted, “The number of cancer survivors with self-reported functional limitations has more than doubled over the past 20 years, while the number of survivors without functional limitations has increased relatively little.” The prevalence of functional limitation among survivors was 70% in 2018, nearly double that of the general population….These findings reflect changes in treatment patterns for both early and late cancers. We believe that factors other than population aging are likely to be associated with increased functional limitations. [younger than age 65] experienced the greatest increase. “ Vishal R. Patel, BScof University of Texas at Austin Dell College of Medicineis the corresponding author of . JAMA Oncology article. Disclosure: For full disclosure of study authors, please visit: Jamane Network.com. The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.

