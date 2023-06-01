Personalized PSA Levels May Improve Prostate Cancer Screening | News Center





Personalized PSA Researchers have identified 128 sites in the genome that can influence a person’s intrinsic PSA levels. They developed a method to calculate PSA that takes into account an individual’s normal genetic variation at these sites (known as the PSA polygenic score). “A polygenic score is a quantitative way of summarizing a person’s genetic predisposition to a trait with a single value,” says Kachuri. In this case, the characteristic is a higher baseline PSA level. The researchers then evaluated the PSA polygenic score based on data from another group of approximately 32,000 men without prostate cancer. The researchers found that this score could predict nearly 10% of the variation in his PSA levels, but was much more effective in men of European descent than in men of East Asian or African descent. Did. When the researchers applied the score to data from a group that included men with and without biopsy-confirmed prostate cancer, they found that about 30% of men could have avoided a biopsy. found. Adjusting for PSA levels specifically improved detection of more aggressive prostate cancers, but the benefit was significant only in men of European descent. “It’s these aggressive cases that we’re really worried about, so the fact that we’ve been able to demonstrate that gene-tuned PSA can predict more aggressive disease is very encouraging.” said Katsuri. improve score Conversely, adjusted PSA levels would miss approximately 9% of positive biopsies. Most of these overlooked cases are slow-growing tumors and may not require treatment, but misclassification indicates room for improving scores. The polygenic score was developed primarily using data from European men, so the team is now working with a research institute in the United States on a large-scale study. Million Veteran Programwhich would include more males from diverse ancestral populations. “Ideally, we would like to devise a single score that is suitable for everyone, across different ancestry,” Kathurri said. As prevalent as prostate cancer, the disease causes 1 in 9 American men to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1 in 40 to die from it. Even small improvements in screening can save lives. “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States,” Witte said. “Despite its high survival rate, prostate cancer is so common that it is the second leading cause of cancer death in men in this country.” University of California, San Francisco; National Cancer Institute; Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Christus Santa Rosa Medical Center Hospital; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Researchers from Permanente Northern California, University of California Southern California and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai also contributed to the study. This study was funded by the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute (grant R01CA241410).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2023/05/prostate-cancer-personalized-psa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos