Maryland resident confirms measles case, first case in state since 2019

A resident of Maryland confirmed a case of measles, making it the state’s first case of the disease since 2019. According to a news release from Montgomery County,. The county warns that anyone who visited Bethesda’s Cabin John Ice Rink on May 24 or the Gaithersburg Professional Office on May 30 may have been exposed to measles. bottom. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or touches an object or surface to share germs. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, even after an infected person leaves the room. The disease begins with symptoms typical of many respiratory illnesses, then 3 to 5 days after symptoms begin, a characteristic rash appears on the face and spreads down. Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000 thanks to an intensive vaccination program. According to the US CDC website. Even if the disease were eradicated, it would still be possible for unvaccinated people to enter or leave a country where the disease is still prevalent, become infected, bring it back to the United States, and bring the virus into the community. Infection can occur. Travelers can transmit measles to unvaccinated people. According to the CDC, more than 90% of children in the United States are vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella by the age of two. Two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective against measles, according to the CDC. However, vaccination rates in the United States have declined in recent years. spark a new fad. The CDC reports that as of April 28, there have been 10 cases of measles in the United States this year. In 2022, there were 121 cases of measles, most of them due to infectious diseases. Outbreak in Central Ohio, sent 36 children to the hospital. The last major measles outbreak in the United States was in 2018-2019 in Rockland County, New York, with a concentration of: Unvaccinated children of the Orthodox Jewish community.

