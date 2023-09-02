Health experts noticing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend





CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control recently reported a rise in COVID-19 cases across the nation, and local health officials are monitoring the situation here in the coastal bend. According to the CDC, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations. The CDC reported there has been a rise in hospitalization cases by 19% a single week nationwide, and increased deaths by more than 21%. The rise in these cases are also being mirrored in the Coastal Bend, according to the Director of Public Health Fauzia Khan. Khan told KRIS 6 News that local COVID-19 cases have been climbing the last few weeks, with 451 reported COVID-19 cases this week. “We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases since July, and the trend is the same we are seeing the same increase, all across the nation, all across Texas and all across Nueces County,” Khan said. She said the increase in cases can be due to the heat. “The summer has not left us, the heat is still here, people are indoors, also because of increased exposure during vacation travel, and the waning immunity from immunization that are some of the reasons that we are seeing the spike,” Khan said. Khan also said students being back in school now can also be a potential factor to the rise in cases, which is why they encourage to be up to date in immunizations. “That is why we want kids to be vaccinated, that is why we are doing a back to school outreach campaign we are going door to door informing and educating parents about the needs for vaccines,” she said. Khan said prevention is still the best way to protect ourselves with the spread. “Prevention is the best way to keep yourself and your family safe, wearing a mask if you are having symptoms maintaining your social distance, staying indoors if your are having symptoms, staying away from congregated settings washing your hands for 20 seconds,” she said. For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

