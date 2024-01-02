How to mentally win your food fight





Exercise more, eat healthier, lose weight. Year after year, those are the top three new year’s resolutions people make. But research shows that only 9% of Americans stick to them. In fact, 43% give up on their weight loss goals by the end of January. But there’s a new strategy for this new year. Maybe you need to change the way you think about food to change your eating habits. “I am a dietician, against diets,” said Reshaunda Thornton, who took to TED Talk to take on traditional ideas about diets. “I want to teach you how to best feed your body, advocate for your health. And not it being depicted by having rules and regulations,” Thornton said. Professor Leilani Carver Madalon was caring for her daughter, her husband, her students, but not herself. “We talk about self-care all the time, self-care, self-care, self-care. What she made me see is that it is my responsibility to care for my vessel, to care for myself,” said Madalon. Todd Lindley also knew he had to rethink his relationship with food. “I was over 100 pounds overweight and was on too many medications. I’ve been a type 2 diabetic for over 20 years,” Lindley said. As a registered dietician, Thornton combines her background with biology and psychology to help people stop chasing diets and start changing their minds. “What I try to explain to people is we should not, not love food. We shouldn’t do is put it on a pedestal and call it a reward. What I do consider a reward is nutrition,” Thornton said. To do that, you have to find out the why. What heals you? That starts with figuring out why you’re grabbing the Snickers instead salad? What are the emotional triggers? Then replace those ideas with healthier ones. “What you put in the nutrients you bring to your body is what heals your body,” Thornton said. Lindley turned vegetarian and saw a change. “I used to be on 55 units of insulin every day, and I got off of insulin 100%,” he said. One trick that Thornton says helps is to always be prepared. Have healthy snacks available at all times. Put them in your purse, in your car and at the office. You’re less likely to grab something unhealthy at the gas station if you have something available that’s a better choice. Thornton’s book “Play to Win the Food Fight” is available on Amazon.

