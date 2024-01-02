Flu, RSV and COVID rates increase in Central Florida





SO MANY PEOPLE SUMMER AS WE ALL KNOW, ARE UNDER THE WEATHER RIGHT NOW. IT’S HAPPENING THROUGH OUR NEWSROOM. AND WE’RE WONDERING WHAT HAS PEOPLE FEELING SO ROTTEN? YEAH. WESH 2’S DAVE MCDANIEL SPOKE WITH A LOCAL EMS DIRECTOR ABOUT THE BEST GUIDANCE AS PEOPLE ARE INSIDE DURING THIS COLDER WEATHER. THE. WE ARE ABSOLUTELY. SEEING MORE HOSPITALIZATIONS AND IT’S REALLY ACROSS THE COUNTRY. IT WE ARE NOT SPECIAL IN ORLANDO. IT IS FLU SEASON AND ALSO RSV AND OH YEAH COVID ABSOLUTELY LEVELS OF ALL THREE RSV, THE FLU AND COVID ARE ALL UP AROUND THE COUNTRY. THERE’S A CERTAIN LEVEL OF VACCINE HESITANCY. AND DOCTOR HUSTY CERTAINLY BELIEVES THAT HESITANCY IS LEADING TO THIS INCREASE IN ILLNESS. I THINK WE’VE REALLY KIND OF TALKED OURSELVES INTO, YOU KNOW, VACCINE ARE BAD. IT’S A PENDULUM SWING. WE WENT FROM VACCINES FOR GOOD TO VACCINES OR BAD. VACCINES ARE STILL GOOD, BUT MORE THAN VACCINES, REMEMBER THE GUIDANCE AT THE HEIGHT OF COVID REPEATED HANDWASHING AND MAINTAINING PERSONAL SPACE, PERHAPS MASK WEARING WHEN DISTANCING ISN’T POSSIBLE. IF YOU REMEMBER, DURING COVID, WHEN WE REALLY WERE TAKING CARE TO PROTECT OURSELVES AGAINST VIRUSES, THE FLU ALMOST WENT AWAY. I MEAN, THINK ABOUT THAT, DOCTOR HUSSEY SAYS THE BULK OF HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE. AMONG THE MOST VULNERABLE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO THAT GROUP. WE’RE SEEING A LOT OF ADMISSIONS FOR FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE OVER THE AGE OF 65, PEOPLE FROM LONG TUM CARE FACILITIES, THERE’S I MEAN, THE TYPICAL FOLKS THAT GET NAILED BY VIRUSES, THAT’S HAPPENING. BUT FOR SOME REASON, WE’VE ALSO SEEN SOME YOUNGER POPULATION, TOO. DOCTOR HUSSEY SAYS A COUPLE OF ACTIVE DUTY FIREFIGHTERS NEEDED TO BE ADMITTED TO THE HOSPITAL. HE SAYS IN ADDITION TO PROTECTING YOURSELF, MAKE SURE NOT TO EXPOSE OTHERS. I’M JUST GOING TO GO AHEAD AND GO TO WORK. EVEN THOUGH. I’M, YOU KNOW, SNOTTING ALL OVER AND I’M BLOWING MY NOSE AND I’M COUGHING AT EVERYBODY’S FACE. PLEASE DON’T GO TO WORK IF YOU’RE SICK. JUST PLEASE DON’T. IN SEMINOLE COUNTY, DAVE MCDANIEL, WESH TWO NEWS. NOW, IF YOU HAVEN’T BEEN VACCINATED FOR ANY OF THE RESPIRATORY ILLN

Central Florida sees increased flu, RSV and COVID rates Updated: 4:58 PM EST Jan 2, 2024 So many people are under the weather right now, and many of us are wondering what has them feeling rotten. "We are absolutely seeing more hospitalizations, and it's really all across the country. We are not special in Orlando," local EMS director Dr. Todd Husty said. It is flu season, and additionally, RSV and COVID-19 rates are up."Absolutely, the levels of all three are up; RSV, the flu and COVID are all up," Husty said. Across the country, there's a certain level of vaccine hesitancy — something Husty believes is contributing to increasing illness."I think we've kind of talked ourselves into, vaccines are bad, it's a pendulum swing, we went from vaccines are good to vaccines are bad. Vaccines are still good," Husty said. But more than vaccines, there was more guidance at the height of the pandemic. It included health tips like repeated hand washing, maintaining personal space, and wearing masks when distancing wasn't possible. "If you remember during COVID when we really were taking care to protect ourselves against viruses, the flu almost went away — think about that," Husty said. Husty says the bulk of hospitalizations are among the most vulnerable, but it's not limited to that group."Seeing a lot of admissions for people who are over the age of 65, people from long-term care facilities, the typical people who get nailed by viruses, that's happening, but for some reason, we're seeing some from a younger population too," Husty said. Husty says even a couple of active-duty firefighters needed to be admitted to a hospital. He says in addition to protecting yourself, make sure not to expose others."I'm just going to go ahead and go to work, even though I'm snotting all over the place, blowing my nose, coughing in everybody's face. Please don't go to work if you're sick, please don't," Husty said. If you haven't been vaccinated for any of the respiratory illnesses, Husty says it's not too late.

He says in addition to protecting yourself, make sure not to expose others. “I’m just going to go ahead and go to work, even though I’m snotting all over the place, blowing my nose, coughing in everybody’s face. Please don’t go to work if you’re sick, please don’t,” Husty said. If you haven’t been vaccinated for any of the respiratory illnesses, Husty says it’s not too late.

