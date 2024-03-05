Sask.Opening a breast health center and expanding the age range for screening





person looking for breast cancer Saskatchewan will now receive even more support for treatment and care. On Tuesday, the provincial government announced several breast cancer care and screening initiatives, including a new breast health center in Regina, expanding the province's breast cancer screening eligibility and introducing new breast cancer tumor localization technology. Regina's new Breast Health Center offers services such as diagnostic imaging, consultations with specialists and surgeons, patient education, support and navigation, and on-site access to post-treatment care, including therapy and rehabilitation, all in the same location To do. “Primary physicians and nurses will no longer have to coordinate multiple referrals for patients and will be able to refer patients to Breast Health Centers, reducing wait times,” the province said in a press release. Emails needed for the day

Top news stories from Canada and around the world.



The center will be located at the Regina Center intersection on Albert Street and will be operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Story continues below ad The aim is to open in 2024-2025. “As a surgeon providing breast care, this announcement represents a major step forward in providing comprehensive, multidisciplinary and timely care to patients facing breast concerns in Saskatchewan.” said Dr. Sarah Miller. The state will also change the age range for breast cancer screening in the state from 50 and older to women between 40 and 49. The expansion of the testing program will come into force in January 2025 in a phased approach, with the age of eligibility gradually lowered. trending now Edmonton family wants answers after man found nearly frozen to death

Five children were injured when a school bus overturned near Woodstock, Ontario. Additionally, new breast tumor localization technology is expected to be implemented this spring. This technology aims to provide a more comfortable and safer approach to accurately localize breast tumors in patients. “Using this new technology, markers known as seeds are implanted by radiologists up to 30 days before surgery, allowing patients and surgeons to better coordinate surgery dates, resulting in fewer delays and cancellations. , it also reduces the frequency of surgeries that cause discomfort to patients,'' the state said. Patients in Saskatchewan are suffering long wait times for breast cancer diagnosis. As one solution, the provincial government sent some of its highest-risk patients to a facility in Calgary. As of Feb. 23, the province announced that 188 Saskatchewan patients had been referred to Alberta clinics since November 2023, of which 131 had completed the diagnostic procedure.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10336635/saskatchewan-breast-health-centre-expand-screening-age/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos