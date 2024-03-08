Measles case confirmed in Chicago, first since 2019. Health authorities announced that there was a possibility of infection in two locations at the end of February.





CHICAGO (WLS) — The city of Chicago has confirmed its first case of measles since 2019, and confirmed possible measles cases in two locations. The Chicago Department of Public Health said the infected person was a resident of the city and the source of the infection was unknown. The infectious period ended on Wednesday, March 6, according to CDPH. Health officials said the patient is currently recovering well at home. Health officials said there was no confirmed link between this measles case and other measles cases. The Indiana resident was treated at three Chicago hospitals last month for an infection.. CDPH said this case has not resulted in transmission among Chicago residents. Health officials said the patient was in two public places, but a list of everyone exposed was not available. You may have been exposed to measles if you were in the following locations on February 27, 2024: Swedish Hospital's Galter Medical Pavilion, 5140 N. California Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. CTA Bus #92 (Foster) 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If you are in any of the above locations during the above hours, please contact CDPH immediately at 312-743-7216 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. “Measles is airborne, meaning it remains in the air for several hours, even two days after the person has been around,” explained Dr. Nicholas Cozzi of Rush University Medical Center. Five measles cases were confirmed in Illinois in 2023, the first recorded since 2019, when Chicago last confirmed a measles case. Symptoms of measles include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and bloodshot, watery eyes. After exposure, it may take 7 to 21 days for symptoms to appear. If you develop measles symptoms, call your doctor or other health care provider by phone before going to the doctor's office or emergency room so that special arrangements can be made to protect others from potential exposure. need to do it. Measles is highly contagious, dangerous and potentially fatal to unvaccinated people, especially young children and babies. Measles vaccination is highly effective in preventing infection and transmission. “This is not a cause for panic or alarm. We need proper prevention through vaccination,” Cozzi said. Measles was endemic in previous generations and declared eradicated in 2000, but has since returned due to vaccine hesitancy. In the first two months of 2024, there were 41 measles cases in the United States, compared to just 58 in all of 2023. “Measles is much more contagious than the coronavirus, and it's incredibly safe in terms of vaccination,” Cozzi said.

