The risks of loneliness: Does isolation age you?





When it comes to looking after your health as you age, the focus tends to be on lowering your cholesterol, managing your blood pressure, and other healthy habits. But socializing? “We sometimes ignore this part,” says Mayo Clinic cardiologist Amir Rahman. A growing body of research suggests that it may be dangerous. Loneliness is associated with many negative health effects, including: have developed dementia, depression, and even heart disease. According to a report by the U.S. Surgeon General, smoking can have the same impact on your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. And new research suggests that loneliness may speed up the aging process. In a study published in the journal March 20, Journal of the American College of Cardiology: ProgressA team of Mayo Clinic researchers examined the social lives of more than 280,000 adults and found that people who were less likely to participate in social clubs, services, activities, and gatherings were those younger than their so-called biological age. I discovered that it is highly sexual. He is older than his actual age. AARP can help you stay connected AARP Foundation Connect 2 Affect Provides online resources for loneliness and isolation. The tool can also help connect you with support services in your area and provide tips on how to overcome loneliness.

AARP friendly audio Volunteers can call 888-281-0145.

Join us for free online entertainment, health and education events. AARP's Virtual Community Center. Researchers say that while chronological age measures the number of years you've been alive, biological age measures the age of your cells and can provide a more accurate estimate of your overall health and well-being. It can be measured in various ways. In the study, researchers used a common test to monitor heart health called an electrocardiogram (ECG) in conjunction with an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the biological age of study participants. Researchers also assessed participants' social lives, including whether they belonged to clubs or organizations, participated in social activities, kept in touch with friends and family, and attended religious services. Scored based on. They found that study participants with high social scores were younger biologically, and those who were socially isolated were physiologically older than their chronological age. “So let's say you're 50 years old and socially isolated. Your age on your ECG might tell you that you're 60,” said Rahman, the study's senior author. Masu. “If you're socially active, that would indicate you're 50 or 45.”

