Measles patient at San Leandro Sons of Liberty Alehouse contracted infection while traveling abroad, Alameda County health officials say





SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) — Alameda County public health officials are warning of a possible measles infection at the Sons of Liberty Alehouse in San Leandro. They believe the person contracted measles from a recent trip abroad, but would like to contact people who ate at the restaurant on the night of March 9. Less than two weeks ago, on March 9, the Alameda County Public Health Department announced that a customer at a restaurant had contracted measles. Related: Alameda issues warning after possible measles infection at San Leandro restaurant They did not know they were infected at the time and could have infected others. “No patients were infected at Sands of Liberty, and at this time there are no known people who have developed measles due to exposure at Sands of Liberty. “We are acting out of an abundance of caution to contact people who have been exposed,” said Kavita Trivedi, director of clinical leadership for the Alameda County Public Health Department. County health officials believe the person contracted the virus while traveling abroad several weeks before coming here. They did not name the country but pointed to the World Health Organization's opinion. List of top 10 measles endemic countries. Brad Hare, an infectious disease physician at Kaiser Permanente, said it takes about two weeks for symptoms to appear. more: CDC recommends vaccination as measles cases rise in U.S. and globally “He's got a fever, he's feeling tired, he's tired, he's feeling tired, he's probably got a runny nose, he's got a lot of runny nose, he's probably also got conjunctivitis in his eyes, and it's very itchy and his eyes are red and watery,” Hare said. “People are well aware that measles causes a very typical rash, which usually appears within a few days of symptoms.” And because it's an airborne disease, you won't get it by touching a menu, lifting a glass or pulling a chair, he says. “This means we come into contact with the virus through our mouths, noses and even eyes, so it spreads through face contact and when an infected person coughs or breathes in the air,” he said. . “It is unlikely that vaccinated people will become infected.” However, people who have not received the MMR vaccine are much more likely to become infected. more: What is measles? What you need to know about measles symptoms, vaccines, and treatments According to the CDC, the lifetime efficacy rate is 97% after two doses. For this reason, county health officials are urging people preparing to travel abroad to make sure they get vaccinated. “Because there are so many cases in other parts of the world, especially with spring break coming up and summer coming up, there's a lot of people in Alameda County who are traveling, so stay up to date with the latest information. We want to emphasize that people should get vaccinated, especially before traveling abroad,” Trivedi said. If you were at the Sons of Liberty Alehouse between 4:45pm and 7:30pm on March 9th, immediately call your local health care provider and the Alameda County Health Department at 510-267-3250 You will be asked to do so. If you use the ABC7 News app, Click here to watch live

