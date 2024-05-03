Chris Hemsworth Alzheimer's: Chris Hemsworth had to leave Hollywood because of Alzheimer's disease? Here's what the 'Thor' actor revealed





Chris Hemsworth denies rumors that he has abandoned his Hollywood career since becoming aware of his susceptibility to Alzheimer's disease. The “Extraction” actor took a break from films after revealing he was predisposed to Alzheimer's disease, leading to rumors he had left Hollywood for good. The actor, in an interview with Vanity Fair, expressed his disappointment with the narrative, especially when facing such a major setback. He even said a funny comment caught his attention. Someone had commented hoping Hemsworth would forget he was retiring and come back.

The actor learned about the chances of him developing Alzheimer's disease in one of the shows in the Disney+ series called Limitless. He underwent numerous blood tests ordered by Dr. Peter Attia. The results revealed the presence of APOE4 which is a gene whose presence increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. The actor said in the same interview that his biggest fear was forgetting his family, his work and his children. He also said that his grandfather suffered from Alzheimer's disease and died after Limitless aired. His father also showed the first signs of the disease. Describing his routine, the actor said he immersed himself in various physical activities and mindfulness techniques to combat the deadly disease. The actor also returned to Australia, his country of origin, and no longer stays in Los Angeles. When asked if he had left acting and directing, the actor said he was still very interested in acting, but had no timetable in due to medical treatment that required constant care and attention. FAQ: T1. Who played the role of Kim Hyde in the series Home and Away?

A1. Actor Chris Hemsworth became known for his role in this series. Q2. Which actor is associated with the character of Dr. Dementus?

A2. Chris Hemsworth played this role in the film “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”.

