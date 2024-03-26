New epilepsy surveillance unit opens in Manitoba





A new four-bed epilepsy monitoring unit in Winnipeg will help people with epilepsy receive better treatment, the province says. The ward began opening in phases at the Health Sciences Center in January, replacing a two-bed ward that was closed at the end of 2019 due to staffing shortages and equipment breakdowns, Health Minister Asagwala Uzoma told a press conference on Tuesday. He said that this update was a “state of emergency declaration.” A “game changer” for epilepsy patients. Dr. Manon Pelletier said: “Today we are particularly celebrating HSC's ability to provide epilepsy and neurosurgical patients with an order of magnitude higher level of care than we have previously been able to provide. It's a development.” , the hospital's chief medical officer. Pelletier said the unit is expected to be fully operational in the coming months and is expected to help reduce the need for emergency room visits, MRIs and other interventions for epilepsy patients. The province announced in a news release that the government will provide $2.3 million in capital funding for the new facility, with an additional $2.5 million annually in operating costs. Most epilepsy patients can manage their symptoms with medications, but if long-term drug therapy is ineffective, patients are referred to epilepsy monitoring to determine why medications are not working and whether surgery is a better option. will be done. said the state. The state said the monitoring provided by the new unit will allow more epilepsy patients to better understand how changes in the brain's electrical activity relate to their symptoms. Asakawara said the ward currently also has a full-time nursing team and admits 10 to 12 patients each month, with room for expansion. An adjacent neurological recovery unit also recently opened at the Winnipeg hospital, the province said. The Health Sciences Center Foundation also spent $500,000 to build a new epilepsy monitoring unit and a new four-bed ward between the neurosurgery wards, which opened in December. This is an expansion of the existing step-down unit for neurosurgical patients and will increase epilepsy treatment capacity. The state announced that there are also surgical patients. Pelletier said the unit has been operating at nearly 100 percent occupancy since opening. Manitoba already has a pediatric epilepsy surgery program with a monitoring unit, but there is no program for adults yet. The new epilepsy monitoring unit is considered an important step toward establishing such a complete program, Asakawara said. The surveillance program is expected to identify more candidates for epilepsy surgery, with the goal of recruiting more staff to support the adult surgery program, according to a state news release. There are about 23,000 people living with epilepsy or other seizure disorders in Manitoba, and one in 10 people will experience at least one epileptic seizure in their lifetime, Asagwala said. Pelletier said about 7,000 people are expected to benefit from Manitoba's new epilepsy monitoring unit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/epilepsy-monitoring-unit-1.7155950 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos