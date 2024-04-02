Survey finds 69% of U.S. adults delay regular cancer screenings





Study: Almost 70% of U.S. adults delay regular cancer screenings Updated: April 2, 2024 10:37 AM PDT Take a look at your predictions. Most adults do not have at least one regular cancer screening. This is according to a study by the Cancer Prevention Foundation. this morning. Please welcome Jody Hodges, CEO of the Foundation. Jody, good morning. Thank you for being here. Your data shows that most adults are not being tested. why is that? Good morning, Brandi. WE THE Prevent Cancer Foundation's Early Detection Study found that nearly 7 in 10 U.S. adults miss at least one routine cancer screening. That means 7 out of 10 people are missing out on the chance to prevent cancer. Find it early, when it's ideal or when you have the best chance of getting the best result. So. Therefore, sharing information about cancer screening and what people need to know for their health is very important. right. So, Jody, tell me again, why do you think people aren't getting tested? The biggest reason people don't get tested is simply because they don't know they need to get tested. Well, this was true for almost all the populations studied. Looking at different racial and ethnic groups also provides additional information. What do you think is the most alarming finding in your research? The alarming part is that we have the power to prevent up to 50% of cancers. So we have the ability to use the information and screening that we have today to create better outcomes for people. What is alarming is that people do not have the information they need to make claims about their health. I think the real issue here is that we need to make sure we give them the information they need. And you talked about people who don't know they need to get tested. How important is it to know your family history and your family history when it comes to cancer screening? You know, I don't want to downplay it. Or, um, you don't want to overlook or misunderstand the importance of family history of cancer. If you have a family history of cancer, it's important to get that information. if you can. So you can talk to your health care provider about when to start cancer screening and how often you need it. But one of the complications is that there's a big misconception that people who are cancer-free, have a family history of cancer, or have no family history of cancer don't need cancer screening. So the second reason people gave in our survey for not getting tested was that they didn't have a family history and weren't worried. Indeed, the truth is that most people diagnosed with cancer have no family history. Approximately 5-10% of cancers are hereditary. That's why we want everyone to know that they should be screened for cancer, regardless of their family history. What do you think needs to happen to encourage more people to schedule screenings? We believe that if more people know about the benefits of early detection, more people will be encouraged to get screened and make appointments for testing. is thinking. Another factor that was agreed upon was the need to remind people about the tests they need and make it easy to book a test. So things like text, email, phone calls, screening reminders, and even the ability for people to book appointments online or through apps, would go a long way in making sure people have the best chance of being healthy. For people who have busy lives and busy schedules, this will definitely be much more convenient. Once again, for our viewers, let's prevent cancer. ORG Slash Better Outcomes has an interactive tool to get more information about these reviews. Jody, thanks for joining us. Study: Almost 70% of U.S. adults delay regular cancer screenings Updated: April 2, 2024 10:37 AM PDT A new study reveals that more than half of adults in the United States do not receive regular cancer screenings. Data from the Preventive Cancer Foundation was released in April, which is Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month. The study found that 69% of adults have missed at least one routine cancer screening, and one of the main reasons for delays is that people didn't know they needed to get screened. “Overall, this study highlights the need for education and awareness regarding routine cancer screening,” the news release said. Jody Hoyos, CEO of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, spoke about the study on his KCRA 3 episode Tuesday. Click on the video above to watch the full interview. See more of California's top news stories | Download the app. A new study reveals that more than half of adults in the United States do not receive regular cancer screenings. Data from Cancer Prevention Foundation ' was released in April, which is Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month. The study found that 69% of adults have missed at least one routine cancer screening, and one of the main reasons for delays is that people didn't know they needed to get screened. “Overall, this study highlights the need for education and awareness regarding routine cancer screening,” the news release states. Jodi Hoyos, CEO of the Preventive Cancer Foundation, spoke about the study in an interview with KCRA 3 on Tuesday. Click on the video above to watch the full interview. See more stories from California's top news stories. | Download the app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/study-us-adults-behind-on-routine-cancer-screenings/60371392 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos