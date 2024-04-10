Potentially deadly illness may be linked to fake Botox, officials say





The Illinois State Department of Health has asked health care facilities to be on the lookout for patients exhibiting symptoms of botulism that may be related to counterfeit Botox injections. There have been two reports of people suffering blurred vision, facial droop, fatigue, and difficulty breathing after being injected with Botox or a possible counterfeit version of the product. Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday. The two had to be hospitalized after receiving the shots from a certified nurse in LaSalle County, southwest of Chicago. The police department said the nurse was “performing work outside of her authority.” Botox injections are only allowed in Illinois by certain licensed professionals regulated by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the agency said. These qualified professionals do not include hairdressers or estheticians. The health department has Online license search tool Patients should check whether the person administering the injection is authorized to do so. “Receiving these treatments in an unlicensed and unapproved setting can put you or your loved one at serious risk for health problems,” Dr. Sameer Bohra, director of the Illinois Department of Health, said in a press release. There is a gender,” he said. “If you experience any health problems after a recent cosmetic treatment, contact your health care provider immediately for assistance.” Medical professionals in Illinois are being asked to record detailed medical histories of patients who have recently received Botox, including the purpose of the injection, number of doses given, and the name of the person administering the injection. The health department said possible cases of botulism should be reported to local health departments. Botulism is a disease caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Botulinum toxin is the main ingredient in Botox and rarely causes illness. However, under certain conditions, it is considered one of the deadliest toxins known, the CDC said. There are many different types of botulism, but the most common symptoms include difficulty swallowing or breathing, muscle weakness, double vision, and drooping of the face. The CDC said the disease can lead to muscle paralysis and death. The agency is working with the CDC and Food and Drug Administration to investigate the incident. Similar cases have been reported in Tennessee, the department said. see next: The number of brides and grooms under the age of 30 who will undergo plastic surgery in 2024 will increase Trending articles in scrippsnews.com

