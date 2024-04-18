



in update Yesterday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) provided several updates on its investigation and response to the Frequently Asked Questions Backgrounder on the Status of H5N1 Avian Influenza in Dairy Cattle. A service has been launched to assess the potential of developing his H5N1 vaccine for cattle. The agency added that it was difficult to say how long it would take to develop the vaccine, as there were still questions about its transmission to cattle and the characteristics of its infection. APHIS said manufacturers have expressed interest in producing vaccines for both poultry and cattle. “We continue to engage with these developers to better understand vaccine development, potential vaccine efficacy, and costs of development and production.” Among other updates, APHIS said that while wild migratory birds are still believed to be the original source of the virus, research has found instances of the virus spreading in connection with movement between herds of cattle. He said he is doing so. APHIS also noted that there is similar evidence that the virus spread from dairy herds to poultry herds through unknown routes. Virus hits commercial poultry in another Michigan county In other developments, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) I said it yesterday Testing confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza at a commercial poultry facility in Newaygo County. The county is located not far from the Midwest, where outbreaks have recently occurred at dairy farms and poultry farms. MDARD called on producers to protect their animals from wild birds and the virus they may be carrying as they complete their spring migration. Recent outbreaks were reported at two large strata facilities and modern poultry in Ionia County. Outbreak updates USDA's APHIS reflects the third outbreak on a farm in Ionia County that hosts 2.4 million birds. APHIS also reported a second outbreak at a hatchery in Roosevelt County, New Mexico, and an infection at a live bird sales operation in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

