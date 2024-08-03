



In January 2023, Robert Kushner, MD, professor of medicine and medical education at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Ania Jastreboff, MD, professor of medicine and pediatrics at Yale University School of Medicine, Review published Development of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists and the future of trophotropic hormone-based anti-obesity treatments. This year, American Society of Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) 2024 CVD Prevention ConferenceKushner presented on a “new era” in obesity management, highlighting therapeutic targeting of the gut-brain axis with GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)-mimetic hormones. According to Kushner, these advanced therapies not only promote significant weight loss, but also offer broader health benefits, including improved wellness outcomes. Cardiovascular disease outcomes Organ function is also enhanced. Transcript What will your session on GLP-1 agonists for obesity management at the ASPC meeting focus on? My session will focus on a larger theme that we are at a tipping point when it comes to treating obesity. I define this tipping point in three main areas. One, the treatment goals for obesity are shifting. I call this a paradigm shift. The treatment goals are shifting to the gut-brain axis, which is something we have never seen before. What is being done now is mimicking natural gut hormones like GLP-1 and GIP and bringing them back as synthetic versions at supra-pharmacological levels to great effect. The second main area is that we have very effective drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide that have come from these mimicking hormones, which are also very effective in ways we have never seen before. And finally, the incretin hormones like GLP-1 and GIP have pleiotropic effects, not just weight loss, but effects on multiple organs of the body, improving the overall health of patients who suffer from obesity. What major changes have occurred in the field of obesity management over the past year, particularly with regard to trophotropic hormone-based anti-obesity treatments? Based on these highly effective drugs with pleiotropic effects, you can see things that you've never seen before that are published in highly reputable journals. New England Journal of Medicine, Lancetetc., the effects of these drugs on reducing cardiovascular disease and its consequences, improving the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, improving kidney function in people who are overweight, obese or diabetic, improving the risk of developing diabetes, and finally, improving what we now call metabolism. [dysfunction]These are effects that are not weight-related, that are really relevant to the health of the patients that we treat, and that are getting a lot of attention and more papers to come.

