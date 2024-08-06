Liver transplantation superior to other treatments for colon cancer that has spread to the liver





Colon cancer often spreads to the liver, and surgical removal of liver tumors is not an option for some patients. A new study led by researchers at Wilmot Cancer Institute and the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) finds that some patients with colon cancer that has spread to the liver tend to fare better if they undergo a liver transplant than with other commonly used treatments.

In a study published in 2011, JAMA SurgeryPatients who underwent liver transplants tended to survive longer without their cancer progressing than those who chose other treatments. Previous studies have shown benefits of liver transplants for these patients, but this is the first study to compare liver transplants with other treatments. “With any cancer treatment, it's very easy to describe outcomes for patients who received the intervention, but similar patients who didn't get the intervention are a good comparison,” said Matthew Byrne, M.D., a surgery resident at URMC and author of the study. “While we don't have randomized controlled trial data, this study provides the best evidence available to understand whether liver transplantation results in better outcomes than other treatments.” The study, led by Roberto Hernandez-Alejandro, M.D., chief of the Department of Abdominal Transplant and Liver Surgery at URMC, followed 33 patients whose colon cancer was controlled but whose liver tumors could not be removed by surgery. All 33 patients were candidates for liver transplant, but only 20 opted for transplant, while 13 opted for other conventional treatments, including partial liver resection, chemotherapy, and liver-directed therapies. The liver transplant group had a significantly higher progression-free survival rate over the three-year follow-up period compared with the conventional treatment group. One year after liver transplant, 90% of patients had no signs of cancer progression; that figure dropped to 73% after two years and 36% after three years. Meanwhile, only 42% of patients who chose other treatments had no signs of cancer progression after one year, dropping to about 10% after two and three years. The transplant group also had a higher overall survival rate than the standard treatment group, but the difference was not statistically significant: At three years of follow-up, 90% of transplant patients survived, compared with 73% of patients who received other treatments. Although this study provides solid evidence, larger clinical trials will be needed to fully understand the additional benefit of liver transplantation compared with other treatments for these patients and to more precisely determine which patients will benefit most. “Unfortunately, liver transplantation is not suitable for all patients with progressive metastatic disease in the liver,” says Hernandez Alejandro. “To get a good outcome and help these patients, we need to establish strict criteria based on the biology of the tumor, its behavior, and its response to chemotherapy. We only transplant in patients who are likely to have a good outcome.” URMC is a leader in living donor liver transplantation Because of the shortage of livers from cadaveric donors, 17 of the 20 liver transplant patients in the study received liver tissue from living donors. URMC's liver transplant program has performed more living donor liver transplants for patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases than any other center in North America, totaling 24 as of July 2024. “URMC is currently the largest center in the nation and the second largest in the world performing liver transplants for colorectal cancer liver metastases,” said Hernandez Alejandro, who led the recent effort to establish a living donor liver transplant program at URMC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/07/240730134826.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos