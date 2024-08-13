Health
Study finds lack of purpose may predict cognitive decline
Get inspired by our weekly roundup of tips for living simply and fulfillingly. Subscribe to CNN's Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools to improve your health.
CNN
—
Feeling like you're drifting aimlessly through life or feeling like you've done everything there is to do can do more harm than having unfulfilling days. Brain damage.
The people who developed it Mild cognitive impairment Compared to cognitively normal participants, they reported lower levels of purpose in life and personal growth three and six years prior to diagnosis, respectively. The study published Tuesday Published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Mild cognitive impairmentDementia is a condition in which there is an early loss of memory and other cognitive abilities but the person retains the ability to carry out most activities of daily living independently, and is often a precursor to dementia.
The study “provides powerful evidence of changes in psychological health that can occur early in the development of cognitive impairment,” Dr. Angelina Sutin, a professor of behavioral and social medicine at the Florida State University College of Medicine, said in an email. Dr. Sutin, who was not involved in the study, said in an email that the study “provides powerful evidence of changes in psychological health that can occur early in the development of cognitive impairment.”
More 55 million Dementia is a leading cause of death affecting 2 million people worldwide, a figure that is expected to nearly triple by 2050. There is no cure for the disease, but the authors believe that the long period between the biological onset of the disease and the appearance of symptoms “may represent a critical window for implementing[interventions]to prevent or delay onset.”
Previously, poor psychological well-being has been linked to an increased risk of dementia, but it was unclear how well-being changes over the course of the disease and which aspects of well-being are most affected, the authors say. Knowing these answers could help. It may help manage risks and symptoms after diagnosis.
The research team used data from 910 cognitively normal older adults from the Illinois-based Rush Memory and Aging Project (MAP), an ongoing study that began in 1997. Beginning in 2008 and continuing for up to 14 years, participants (mostly women and whites) underwent annual assessments of their neurological, cognitive, medical, and psychological well-being. Psychological well-being was based on six dimensions: self-acceptance, autonomy, purpose in life, personal growth, positive relationships with others, and ability to manage their immediate environment.
Compared with cognitively normal participants, older adults who eventually developed cognitive impairment had a faster decline in psychological health and poorer health two years before diagnosis, suggesting that poor health, particularly a sense of purpose and personal growth, may be predictive of future cognitive impairment, the authors say.
Positive relationships with others declined more rapidly after diagnosis, but the rate of decline in other components of well-being remained the same pre- and post-diagnosis.
While “not surprising,” the study “highlights the importance of health not only as a way to prevent dementia but also as a possible warning sign of dementia if it worsens,” Dr. Glenn R. Finney, director of Geisinger's Memory and Cognition Program at Penn State, said in an email. Dr. Finney was not involved in the study.
Happiness and cognitive decline
The researchers said further research was needed, due in part to the study's lack of diversity and the fact that participants were volunteers from highly educated communities.
But “the findings are broadly similar to several other studies that have used more diverse samples, so we're not too concerned about these limitations,” Sutin said.
“Poor health can lead to cognitive impairment and vice versa. On the other hand, good health may reduce the impact of the Alzheimer's disease process on cognitive function and lower the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia,” the authors say. Good health may also be associated with lower levels of inflammatory cytokines and lower cardiovascular risk, which may reduce the risk of cognitive impairment.
But on the other hand, “neurodegenerative brain diseases like Alzheimer's can begin years or even decades before cognitive symptoms or signs appear, potentially deteriorating brain networks that maintain health and motivation, leading to lethargy and lack of motivation, in a vicious cycle,” Finney said. “This study suggests that this may occur before some cognitive changes are detected, even when we are actively monitoring for them.”
Participants' social lives declined after being diagnosed with MCI, but the study authors say this may be because MCI makes it harder to maintain social interactions.
Compared with cognitively normal participants, participants who developed cognitive impairment tended to be older, have a lower body mass index, and have poorer mental health. Participants diagnosed with dementia were older and more likely to carry the APOE ε4 allele, a gene that increases risk for Alzheimer's disease.
Staying healthy, finding purpose and continuing your personal growth are always important and generally make life better, but as we get older, in some ways these efforts are more important than ever, Finney said.
“Seeking social interaction “It's also about keeping your brain healthy and supporting your wellbeing, and finding ways to participate that are meaningful to you, and finding new ways to learn and grow as a person,” he added.
These activities can be mundane, Sutin says — they don't have to be novel or complicated to be useful or meaningful. They could include strategy games, advanced reading material, or even learning how to approach typical tasks more effectively. Alzheimer's Associationhas resources on how to maintain brain health. Formal education is another way to maintain cognitive and social skills, and some schools offer scholarships for older students.
You can also make new friends (or stay in touch with old ones) by joining a club, volunteering, or joining a local fitness group.
read more: Asking yourself, “What is the meaning of life?” may broaden your life's meaning.
If you're finding it hard to stay socially or mentally active, Finney recommends talking to your doctor about whether it could be a sign of a neurodegenerative disease.
“Proactively addressing risk factors can lower the risk of dementia, help people maintain function in the face of dementia, and help reverse at least some of the milder symptoms before dementia progresses,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/13/health/purpose-cognitive-impairment-dementia-study-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study finds lack of purpose may predict cognitive decline
- Nottingham attacks: review says series of 'mistakes' led to killer's release
- Independence Day 2024: Where and how to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's August 15 speech live |
- Catamount Football Home Opener Scheduled for Television
- Malika Andrews kept her cool as the earthquake hit the middle of ESPN's LA Studio.
- National Football Team Can Use Nusantara Training Center: Jokowi
- Inflation in the United States, CGPI in Japan, GDP in Singapore
- Netherlands beat Canada by 5 wickets in International Cricket Champion League
- Turkey provides Iran with crucial weather data for use in military operations
- Nadine Dorries' warning to Starmer about 'brilliant' Sue Gray
- UK's Critical Minerals Sector Warns Banks of Product Aversion
- Paris 2024 in Review: Unforgettable Table Tennis Moments