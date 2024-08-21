COVID19 on the rise again, new vaccine soon available

Sarah McCloskey

As families return from their final summer getaways before schools reopen, an unpopular virus is beginning to rear its ugly head.

COVID-19 is on the rise, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention By mid-August, more than half of the country was reporting rising cases.

“Most cases of COVID-19 are seen in children who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” he said. Gonzalo BearmanM.D., Chairman Infectious Diseases “We're certainly not at the levels we were at at the beginning of the pandemic, but we're not heading in the right direction,” the VCU Health doctor said.

This surge has continued since July. As of August 13, four different COVID-19 variantsTracking is done by testing local sewage for the presence of the infection, which allows health departments and hospitals to know if the disease is spreading in an area, even if people don't yet have symptoms.

With the latest COVID-19 vaccines set to be released soon, Bearman spoke with VCU Health News about the current rise in cases and what to watch out for if you get sick.

What are the COVID-19 symptoms people are currently experiencing?

The patient A wide range of symptoms Symptoms can be mild or severe. Patients are coming to the hospital with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, muscle aches, and a sore throat that worsens.

What should I do if I think I am ill?

If you or anyone in your household, especially children, gets sick, please stay home and consider getting the appropriate testing so you know whether it is COVID, another virus, or a bacterial infection.

Many pharmacies still offer COVID-19 tests, or you can purchase over-the-counter test kits to test yourself at home, or you can call your doctor to get tested. After you're tested, your doctor can contact you to advise you on treatment options and whether you need any further testing.

If I have COVID-19, how can I avoid spreading it to others?

If you are sick, stay home. Try to limit contact with other people as much as possible. If you need to come into contact with others or go to crowded public places, consider wearing a mask.

It's never a bad idea to continue washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20-30 seconds, and use a tissue or your elbow to cover your coughs and sneezes.

We hear that respiratory illnesses typically spike in the winter, so why are we seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases now?

It is not uncommon to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the summer, and a similar trend has been seen every summer since 2020. COVID-19 is constantly mutating into new variants, making it more likely to spread throughout the year. The protective effect of vaccines also decreases over time, with most people receiving their most recent vaccine by the fall.

During the summer, people tend to spend more time indoors in air-conditioned spaces because it's hot outside or traveling through airports. These enclosed, crowded spaces make it easier for diseases to spread, just like in the winter, when people spend more time indoors.

When will the new COVID-19 vaccine be available?

The current COVID-19 vaccines are outdated, but new vaccines After 2-3 weeks And it should cover new variants too.

Like the flu shot, we encourage our patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine every year. The most effective way to prevent severe illness is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine also reduces your chances of developing Long COVID.

The CDC Up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older In the fall and winter, when respiratory illnesses are most prevalent, even if you have never had a COVID-19 vaccine, you can still get one of the new vaccines available from Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer.

