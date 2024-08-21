Health
COVID19 on the rise again, new vaccine soon available
Sarah McCloskey
As families return from their final summer getaways before schools reopen, an unpopular virus is beginning to rear its ugly head.
COVID-19 is on the rise, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention By mid-August, more than half of the country was reporting rising cases.
“Most cases of COVID-19 are seen in children who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” he said. Gonzalo BearmanM.D., Chairman Infectious Diseases “We're certainly not at the levels we were at at the beginning of the pandemic, but we're not heading in the right direction,” the VCU Health doctor said.
This surge has continued since July. As of August 13, four different COVID-19 variantsTracking is done by testing local sewage for the presence of the infection, which allows health departments and hospitals to know if the disease is spreading in an area, even if people don't yet have symptoms.
With the latest COVID-19 vaccines set to be released soon, Bearman spoke with VCU Health News about the current rise in cases and what to watch out for if you get sick.
What are the COVID-19 symptoms people are currently experiencing?
The patient A wide range of symptoms Symptoms can be mild or severe. Patients are coming to the hospital with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, muscle aches, and a sore throat that worsens.
What should I do if I think I am ill?
If you or anyone in your household, especially children, gets sick, please stay home and consider getting the appropriate testing so you know whether it is COVID, another virus, or a bacterial infection.
Many pharmacies still offer COVID-19 tests, or you can purchase over-the-counter test kits to test yourself at home, or you can call your doctor to get tested. After you're tested, your doctor can contact you to advise you on treatment options and whether you need any further testing.
If I have COVID-19, how can I avoid spreading it to others?
If you are sick, stay home. Try to limit contact with other people as much as possible. If you need to come into contact with others or go to crowded public places, consider wearing a mask.
It's never a bad idea to continue washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20-30 seconds, and use a tissue or your elbow to cover your coughs and sneezes.
We hear that respiratory illnesses typically spike in the winter, so why are we seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases now?
It is not uncommon to see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the summer, and a similar trend has been seen every summer since 2020. COVID-19 is constantly mutating into new variants, making it more likely to spread throughout the year. The protective effect of vaccines also decreases over time, with most people receiving their most recent vaccine by the fall.
During the summer, people tend to spend more time indoors in air-conditioned spaces because it's hot outside or traveling through airports. These enclosed, crowded spaces make it easier for diseases to spread, just like in the winter, when people spend more time indoors.
When will the new COVID-19 vaccine be available?
The current COVID-19 vaccines are outdated, but new vaccines After 2-3 weeks And it should cover new variants too.
Like the flu shot, we encourage our patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine every year. The most effective way to prevent severe illness is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine also reduces your chances of developing Long COVID.
The CDC Up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older In the fall and winter, when respiratory illnesses are most prevalent, even if you have never had a COVID-19 vaccine, you can still get one of the new vaccines available from Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vcuhealth.org/news/covid19-is-back-on-the-rise-new-vaccine-available-soon
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Obama mocks Trump over “black jobs” and crowd size | BBC Americast
- COVID19 on the rise again, new vaccine soon available
- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says race is stark contrast between Harris' 'stupidity' and Trump's
- Indian President Modi visits Poland for high-level talks on security, trade
- The riots show how Britain's far right has changed.
- Peltola leads Alaska U.S. House primary, Begich ahead of Dahlstrom • Alaska Beacon
- With Indian cricket in transition, the task for Gautam Gambhir is
- An “unprecedented” number of Republicans will take the DNC stage
- Tourists warned of possible strong earthquake in popular holiday spot Bali
- Imran seeks help from British PMs to raise awareness of threats to Pakistani democracy
- China Daily » Capital News
- Boris Johnson would be in my cabinet, says Robert Jenrick