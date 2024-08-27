Breakthrough Needle-Free Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine





The next generation of mucosal COVID-19 vaccines will be a game changer, not just for administering the vaccine itself, but for people with needle phobia. A new study from Griffith University published in Nature Communications is testing the effectiveness of administering a COVID-19 vaccine via the nasal passage. Professor Suresh Mahalingam Professor Suresh Mahalingam, from Griffith University's Biomedical Glycomics Institute and Griffith Health, has been working on the research for the past four years. “This is a live attenuated intranasal vaccine called CDO-7N-1, which is designed to be administered intranasally and induces potential mucosal and systemic immunity after a single dose,” Professor Mahalingam said. “The vaccine induces a strong memory response in the nasal mucosa and provides long-lasting protection for up to a year or more.” “It is designed to be administered in a single dose, ideally as a booster vaccine, as a safe alternative to needles, with no short- or long-term side effects.” Live attenuated vaccines offer several important advantages over other vaccine approaches. They induce strong and long-lasting humoral and cellular immunity, often after just a single dose. Live attenuated vaccines are composed of the whole virus and therefore provide broad immunity, as opposed to the single antigens used in many other vaccine platforms. Dr. Liu Xiang Lead author Dr Xiang Liu said the vaccine provides cross-protection against all variants of concern and has neutralising capacity against SARS-CoV-1. “The vaccine provides strong protection against infection, prevents reinfection and spread of the virus, and also suppresses the emergence of new variants,” Dr Liu said. “Unlike mRNA vaccines that target only the spike protein, CDO-7N-1 induces immunity against all major SARS-CoV-2 proteins and has been highly effective against all major variants so far. “Importantly, the vaccine remains stable for seven months at 4°C, making it ideal for low- and middle-income countries.” The vaccine has been licensed to Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a leading vaccine manufacturer. Dr K Anand Kumar, co-author of the publication and managing director of Indian Immunologicals, said: “We are a leading 'One Health' company that has developed and launched several human and veterinary vaccines in India and currently exports to 62 countries.” “All necessary studies have been completed for this new COVID-19 vaccine, which has significant advantages over other vaccines. “We now look forward to advancing our vaccine candidate into clinical trials.” Professor Lee Smith, deputy director of the Institute of Biomedical Glycomics, said he was pleased with the findings. “These results are truly exciting as we move towards developing the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines,” Prof Smith said. “Our researchers are committed to providing innovative and, above all, more accessible solutions to combat this hugely impactful disease.” paper”A single-dose intranasal live-attenuated, codon-optimized vaccine provides broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.' has been published in Nature Communications.

