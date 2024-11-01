Continuous glucose monitoring and hybrid closed loop for diabetes

What is a continuous blood glucose monitor?

A continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is a device for people with the following symptoms: diabetes Check your glucose (sugar) levels at any time.

You can see patterns in your blood sugar levels and see if your blood sugar levels are too high or too low. You'll be more informed and able to take action faster to help control your blood sugar levels.

Help you and your diabetes team ensure:

If your blood sugar levels are rising or falling

How blood sugar levels change over time

What happens to your levels when you are asleep?

If your reading is:

structure

CGM consists of:

Sensor – A small device placed on your arm or stomach that senses how much glucose is in the fluid under your skin, called interstitial fluid.

A reader or receiver to display the results (if you have a smartphone, you can also get the results on your smartphone)

In some types, called real-time CGM, the sensor sends results to a receiver or mobile phone every few minutes. You can check your blood sugar level at any time with the receiver. Some types can send results to your insulin pump, so you can check your blood sugar levels at the pump.

Other types of CGMs, also known as flash monitors or intermittent scanned CGMs, require you to scan the sensor with a reader or mobile phone to see the results.

There are several different types of real-time CGM. The Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 is the only type of flash monitor available, but when used with a smartphone, it functions similarly to a real-time CGM. The original Abbott FreeStyle Libre is no longer manufactured.

Most types of CGMs, including the FreeStyle Libre 2, have an optional alarm that alerts you if your blood sugar levels are too low or too high.

Depending on the type of monitor, you typically need to replace the sensor every 7 to 14 days.

Interstitial fluid blood glucose levels lag blood glucose levels by several minutes. This means that you may need to do a finger prick test from time to time, especially when driving or if you have low blood pressure.

To get the most out of your CGM, you need to review the information it provides to your team.